उत्तर भारत के लोग अंग्रेज जैसे, दक्षिण भारतीय अफ्रीकन जैसे, सैम पित्रोदा के बयान पर बवाल

उत्तर भारत के लोग अंग्रेज जैसे, दक्षिण भारतीय अफ्रीकन जैसे, सैम पित्रोदा के बयान पर बवाल

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 8 मई 2024 (12:42 IST)
Sam pitroda controversial statement : इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्‍यक्ष सैम पित्रोदा ने एक बार फिर विवादास्पद बयान दिया है। उन्होंने एक साक्षात्कार में कहा कि भारत विविधता वाला देश है। उत्तर भारत के लोग अंग्रेज जैसे दिखते हैं, दक्षिण भारत के लोग अफ्रीकन, पूर्वी भारत के लोग चीनी जैसे और पश्चिमी भारत के लोग अरबी जैसे दिखते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कौन कैसा दिखता है इससे फर्क नहीं पड़ता। हम सभी भाई-बहनें हैं। पित्रोदा के बयान पर बवाल मच गया। भाजपा ने उन पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
 
अंग्रेजी अखबार द स्टेट्समैन को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में सैम पित्रोदा ने ये बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि हम भारत जैसे विविधता से भरे देश को एकजुट रख सकते हैं, जहां पूर्व के लोग चीनी जैसे लगते हैं, पश्चिम के लोग अरब जैसे दिखते हैं, उत्तर के लोग गोरों जैसे और दक्षिण भारतीय अफ्रीकी जैसे लगते हैं। इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता, हम सभी बहन-भाई हैं।
 
पित्रोदा ने कहा कि भारत में अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के लोगों के रीति-रिवाज, खान-पान, धर्म, भाषा अलग-अलग हैं, लेकिन भारत के लोग एक-दूसरे का सम्मान करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के लोग 75 वर्षों तक एक सुखद वातावरण में रहे हैं, कुछ लड़ाइयों को छोड़ दें तो लोग साथ रह सकते हैं।
 
भाजपा नेता और असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि सैम भाई, मैं नॉर्थ ईस्ट से हूं और भारतीय जैसा दिखता हूं। हम एक विविधतापूर्ण देश हैं - हम अलग दिख सकते हैं लेकिन हम सभी एक हैं। हमारे देश के बारे में थोड़ा तो समझ लो!
 
मंडी से भाजपा प्रत्याशी कंगना रनौत ने कहा कि सैम पित्रोदा राहुल गांधी के मेंटर हैं। भारतीयों के लिए उनके नस्लवादी और विभाजनकारी व्यंग्य सुनें। उनकी पूरी विचारधारा बांटो और राज करो के बारे में है। साथी भारतीयों को चीनी और अफ़्रीकी कहना घृणित है। कांग्रेस को शर्म आनी चाहिए!

राजनीतिक विश्लेषक तहसीन पूनावाला ने भी एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि मैं अवाक हूं! मैं स्पष्ट कह दूं: जब भी सैम पित्रोदा जी बोलते हैं, वे कांग्रेस को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं! 
शिव अरूर ने सैम पित्रोदा को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि सर यदि संभव हो तो आप कुछ दिनों के लिए इंटरव्यू मत दिजिए। उन्होंने साथ में पित्रोदा के वीडियो की लिंक भी शेयर की है।

कांग्रेस नेता जयराम नरेश ने कहा कि सैम पित्रोदा द्वारा भारत की विविधताओं को जो उपमाएं दी गई हैं, वह अत्यंत ग़लत व अस्वीकार्य हैं। भारतीय राष्ट्रिय कांग्रेस इन उपमाओं से अपने आप को पूर्ण रूप से अलग करती है।
