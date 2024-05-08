उत्तर भारत के लोग अंग्रेज जैसे, दक्षिण भारतीय अफ्रीकन जैसे, सैम पित्रोदा के बयान पर बवाल

Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2024
Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo! https://t.co/eXairi0n1n
Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians.— Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) May 8, 2024
Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African.
Shame on Congress! pic.twitter.com/WDSYAuFbht
शिव अरूर ने सैम पित्रोदा को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि सर यदि संभव हो तो आप कुछ दिनों के लिए इंटरव्यू मत दिजिए। उन्होंने साथ में पित्रोदा के वीडियो की लिंक भी शेयर की है।
I am speechless ! Let me be blunt: everytime Sam Pitroda ji speaks- he damages the Congress!— Tehseen Poonawalla Official ???????? (@tehseenp) May 8, 2024
The South of India which Congress hopes to sweep their peoples look like AFRICA & peoples East of India look like CHINESE & people in the West for eg Gujarat or Mumbai or Pune look… pic.twitter.com/W83AJkMh2M