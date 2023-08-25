Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

इंदौर बना बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी 2022, राज्यों में मध्य प्रदेश रहा अव्वल

हमें फॉलो करें indore best smart city
, शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2023 (16:26 IST)
Indore best smart city : इंदौर को मिला बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी का अवार्ड, देश के 100 शहरों में इंदौर ने एक बार फिर से अपना परचम लहरा दिया है। सूरत और आगरा क्रमश: दूसरे और तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। वहीं राज्यों में मध्य प्रदेश रहा अव्वल और तमिलनाडु दूसरे स्थान पर रहा।

केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीपसिंह पुरी ने मध्यप्रदेश को बेस्ट स्टेट अवॉर्ड मिलने पर बधाई दी। राज्य के 7 शहरों में मल्टी सेक्टोरल 779 प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं। 15,696 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार हो रहे प्रोजेक्ट्स से नागरिकों का जीवन आसान हो रहा है।
 
इंदौर की निगमायुक्त हर्षिका सिंह ने वेबदुनिया को बताया कि इंदौर को बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी का अवार्ड मिला है। इंदौर को यह सम्मान राष्‍ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू शहर में होने वाले इंदौर कॉन्क्लेव में दिया जाएगा। इंदौर के लिए यह गौरव की बात है।   
 
इसके साथ ही इंदौर को स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में 8 अवार्ड्स मिले हैं। 
  • National smart city best indore
  • Urban environment indore first
  • Social aspects indore first
  • Sanitation indore first
  • Built environment indore second 
  • Economy indore second
  • Water indore first
  • Covid innovation indore second

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

जयपुर में एलाइंस एयर का विमान आपात स्थिति में उतरा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos