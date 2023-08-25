इंदौर बना बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी 2022, राज्यों में मध्य प्रदेश रहा अव्वल

इंदौर की निगमायुक्त हर्षिका सिंह ने वेबदुनिया को बताया कि इंदौर को बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी का अवार्ड मिला है। इंदौर को यह सम्मान राष्ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू शहर में होने वाले इंदौर कॉन्क्लेव में दिया जाएगा। इंदौर के लिए यह गौरव की बात है।
Congratulations to Madhya Pradesh for receiving the ‘Best State Award’ at #ISACAwards2022!— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 25, 2023
7 cities of the state are developing multi-sectoral 779 projects worth 15,696 cr which are already providing Ease of Living to the citizens.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/93iwFs2arE