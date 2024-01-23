Select Your Language

कुनो से आई खुशखबर, चीता ज्वाला ने 3 शावकों को दिया जन्म

cheetah

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 23 जनवरी 2024 (09:30 IST)
Kuno national park : कूनो नेशनल पार्क में नामीबियाई चीता ‘ज्वाला’ के तीन शावकों का जन्म हुआ। मादा चीता आशा के बाद अब ज्वाला ने भी नए शावकों को जन्म दिया है।
 
केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि कूनो नेशनल पार्क में नामीबियाई चीता ज्वाला ने 3 नए शावकों को जन्म दिया है, जो चीता प्रोजेक्ट के लिए अच्छी खबर है।
 
मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा 'कूनो के नए शावक! ज्वाला नाम की नामीबियाई चीता ने तीन शावकों को जन्म दिया है, यह नामीबियाई चीता आशा द्वारा अपने शावकों को जन्म देने के कुछ ही सप्ताह बाद आया है। देश भर के सभी वन्यजीव अग्रिम पंक्ति के योद्धाओं और वन्यजीव प्रेमियों को बधाई। भारत में इसी तरह से वन्य जीवन फले-फूले।'
 
इस तरह एक महीने में कूनो नेशनल पार्क में 6 नए चीते आ गए हैं। अब यहां चीतों की संख्‍या बढ़कर 17 हो गई है। इसमें सात शावक भी शामिल है। माना जा रहा है धीरे-धीरे नामीबिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आए चीतों ने खुद को कूनो पार्क के वातावरण में ढालना शुरू कर दिया है।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि मध्य प्रदेश में 17 सितम्बर 2022 को पहली बार नामीबिया से 8 चीते लाए गए थे। इसके बाद 12 और चीते दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आए थे। इनमें से कई चीते मारे जा चुके हैं।
