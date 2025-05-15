असम राइफल्स को बड़ी सफलता, भारत म्यांमार बॉर्डर पर 10 उग्रवादी ढेर

उसने कहा कि अभियान के दौरान, संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों द्वारा सैनिकों पर गोलीबारी की गई, जिस पर जवाबी कार्रवाई में 10 उग्रवादी मारे गए। इस अभियान में बड़ी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद किए गए हैं।
#IndianArmy#EasternCommand— EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) May 14, 2025
Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres nearby New Samtal village, Khengjoy Tehsil, #Chandel District near the #Indo_MyanmarBorder, #AssamRifles unit under #SpearCorps launched an operation on 14 May 2025.
During the operation,… pic.twitter.com/KLgyuRSg11