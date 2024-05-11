Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






live : 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर आज थमेगा चुनाव प्रचार का शोर

हमें फॉलो करें live : 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर आज थमेगा चुनाव प्रचार का शोर

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 11 मई 2024 (08:29 IST)
live updates : देश के 10 राज्यों की 96 लोकसभा सीटों पर चौथे चरण के तहत आज शाम चुनाव प्रचार का शोर थम जाएगा। दिल्ली में आज से चढ़ेगा सियासी पारा। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:36 AM, 11th May
आज लोकसभा चुनाव में चौथे चरण के चुनाव प्रचार का आखिरी दिन है। 13 मई, सोमवार को 10 राज्यों की 96 सीटों पर डाले जाएंगे वोट। प्रचार के आखिरी दिन सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने लगाया जोर। झारखंड और ओडिशा में पीएम मोदी की सभा, हैदराबाद में अमित शाह करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे की बिहार में रैली। आंध्रप्रदेश में चुनावी सभा करेंगे राहुल गांधी। 

08:36 AM, 11th May
तिहाड़ जेल से बाहर आए दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल। दिल्ली में आज से चढ़ेगा सियासी पारा। सुबह 11 बजे जाएंगे हनुमान मंदिर, एक बजे करेंगे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस।
ALSO READ: माता-पिता से मिलकर भावुक हुए केजरीवाल, अब चुनाव प्रचार में जुटेंगे

08:33 AM, 11th May
भारी बारिश के कारण बद्रीनाथ-ऋषिकेश हाईवे सिरोबगड़ के पास बंद हो गया है। इस कारण से बद्रीनाथ और केदारनाथ जाने वाले यात्रियों को श्रीकोट-श्रीनगर और कलियासौड़ में रोका गया।

6
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

चित्रदुर्ग से भाजपा नेता गिरफ्तार, प्रज्वल रेवन्ना के वीडियो लीक करने का आरोप

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos