Live Updates : अरविंद केजरीवाल को राहत, ED की याचिका मामले मिली जमानत

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 16 मार्च 2024 (10:20 IST)
16 march updates : दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल शनिवार को दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश हुए। अदालत ने उन्हें 15 हजार रुपए के मुचलके पर जमानत दी। पल पल की जानकारी...


10:18 AM, 16th Mar
अरविंद केजरीवाल को ईडी की याचिका मामले में राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट से मिली जमानत। कोर्ट से बाहर निकले केजरीवाल। 
 

10:08 AM, 16th Mar
दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट पहुंचे अरविंद केजरीवाल, दिल्ली शराब घोटाले मामले समन ईडी की याचिका पर सुनवाई।

08:32 AM, 16th Mar
निर्वाचन आयोग ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव और कुछ राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव के कार्यक्रम की घोषणा करने के लिए शनिवार को दोपहर तीन बजे एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन आयोजित किया जाएगा।
 
आंध्र प्रदेश, सिक्किम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश और ओडिशा में विधानसभाओं का कार्यकाल जून में अलग-अलग तारीखों पर खत्म हो रहा है।

देश में 6 या 7 चरणों में हो सकते हैं चुनाव। पहले चरण में उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना में हो सकते हैं चुनाव। दिल्ली में चौथे चरण में डाले जा सकते हैं चुनाव।
 


08:30 AM, 16th Mar
राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का समापन आज
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई वाली ‘भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा’ के समापन के अवसर पर रविवार को आयोजित होने वाली रैली में तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एम के स्टालिन और समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव समेत ‘इंडिया’ गठबंधन के कई घटक दलों के नेता शामिल होंगे।
 
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता विजय वडेट्टीवार ने बताया कि स्टालिन, अखिलेश यादव और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने 17 मार्च को मुंबई के दादर इलाके के शिवाजी पार्क में होने वाली रैली में शामिल होने की पुष्टि की है। आम आदमी पार्टी और विपक्षी गठबंधन के कुछ अन्य घटक दलों के प्रतिनिधि भी भाग लेंगे।
 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, शिवसेना (यूबीटी) के प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (शरदचंद्र पवार) के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार भी इस जनसभा में शामिल होंगे।

