Live Updates : अरविंद केजरीवाल को राहत, ED की याचिका मामले मिली जमानत

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court.— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024
He will appear before ACMM Divya Malhotra following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. pic.twitter.com/SfqSYo9yW6
Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.— Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
Watch the #BharatJodoNyayYatra live on our social media handles.
https://t.co/NGgQ2sGraH
https://t.co/17P1scygNJ
https://t.co/4uLWRC44PR pic.twitter.com/fuGCPtVEUy