Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live : राहुल गांधी की न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा, प्रियंका गांधी और स्वरा भास्कर भी साथ

हमें फॉलो करें rahul gandhi padyatra
, रविवार, 17 मार्च 2024 (09:23 IST)
17 march updates : मुंबई में रविवार को इंडिया गठबंधन का शक्ति प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। राहुल गांधी मुंबई में मणि भवन से अगस्त क्रांति मैदान तक न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा निकाल रहे हैं। पल-पल की जानकारी... 

भारतीय नौसेना ने भारतीय तट से 1,400 समुद्री मील दूर एक व्यापारी जहाज को बंधक बनाने वाले 35 जलदस्यु को आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए ‘मजबूर’ कर दिया और चालक दल के 17 सदस्यों की सुरक्षित रिहाई सुनिश्चित की। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।
 
नौसेना ने अपने पी-8I समुद्री गश्ती विमान, फ्रंटलाइन जहाज आईएनएस कोलकाता और आईएनएस सुभद्रा और मानव रहित हवाई यान को तैनात किया। अभियान के लिए सी-17 विमान से विशिष्ट मार्कोस कमांडो को उतारा गया।

दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय का 9वां समन, 21 मार्च को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया। 

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी मुंबई में मणि भवन से अगस्त क्रांति मैदान तक न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा कर रहे हैं। वहीं, विपक्षी गठबंधन इंडिया शक्ति प्रदर्शन के लिए एक रैली करेगा। मुंबई के शिवाजी पार्क में आयोजित होने वाली रैली में तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन, समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव, राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव सहित 'इंडिया' गठबंधन के कई नेता शामिल होंगे।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

आइनश्टाइन की वह गलती जिसका उन्हें हमेशा मलाल रहा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos