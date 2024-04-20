Live : नांदेड़ में पीएम मोदी बोले, पहले चरण में NDA के पक्ष में रिकॉर्ड मतदान

Select Your Language

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल 2024 (10:52 IST)
20 april updates : पहले चरण के मतदान के बाद तेज हुआ दूसरे चरण का चुनाव प्रचार। पीएम मोदी आज महाराष्‍ट्र और कर्नाटक में करेंगे 4 सभाएं। पल पल की जानकारी...
 

11:31 AM, 20th Apr
नांदेड़ में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, मतदान के बाद अलग-अलग लोगों ने बूथ लेवल तक का जो  विश्लेषण किया और जो जानकारियां मिल रही हैं, उससे ये विश्वास पक्का हो रहा है कि पहले चरण में NDA के पक्ष में एकतरफा मतदान हुआ है। 
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि वोटर भी देख रहे हैं कि कैसे INDI अलायंस के लोग अपने स्वार्थ में, अपने भ्रष्टाचार को बचाने के लिए एक साथ आए हैं। इसलिए खबर यही हैं कि पहले चरण में मतदाताओं ने INDI अलायंस को पूरी तरह नकार दिया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले 25 साल तो विश्व में भारत के महात्म्य के वर्ष हैं। इसलिए अधिक मतदान हमारी लोकतांत्रिक ताकत का परिचय दे रहा है।

11:02 AM, 20th Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी शनिवार को महाराष्‍ट्र और कर्नाटक में 4 चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे।  प्रधानमंत्री आज सुबह महाराष्‍ट्र के नांदेड़ और परभणी में चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। वह कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु और चिक्कबल्लापुर में भी जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे।

10:57 AM, 20th Apr
एलन मस्क का भारत दौरा टला
टेस्ला प्रमुख एलन मस्क का भारत दौरा टला। 21 और 22 अप्रैल को भारत दौरे पर आने वाले थे मस्क। सोमवार को 
होनी थी पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात।

10:55 AM, 20th Apr
UP बोर्ड का रिजल्ट आज
यूपी बोर्ड शनिवार को दोपहर 2 बजे करेगा परीक्षा परिणामों की घोषणा। 55 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स को है रिजल्ट का इंतजार। परीक्षा परिणाम यूपी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upmsp.edu.in एवं upresults.nic.in पर देखे जा सकते हैं।

