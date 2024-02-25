Select Your Language

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने बेट द्वारका मंदिर में की पूजा, देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात

, रविवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2024 (07:58 IST)
25 February live updates : गुजरात दौरे के दूसरे दिन पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया सुदर्शन सेतु का उद्‍घाटन। 25 फरवरी की बड़ी खबरें...


08:39 AM, 25th Feb
पीएम मोदी ने बेट द्वारका मंदिर में की पूजा, देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात।

08:05 AM, 25th Feb
राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा का उत्तरप्रदेश में आज आखिरी दिन है। यात्रा में आज प्रियंका गांधी के साथ ही समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अखिलेश यादव भी शामिल होंगे। 

08:04 AM, 25th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को गुजरात दौरे के दूसरे दिन राज्य को 52,250 करोड़ रुपए की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। वे आज देश के सबसे लंबे केबल ब्रिज सुदर्शन सेतु को भी देश को समर्पित करेंगे। 

08:02 AM, 25th Feb
webdunia
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 11 बजे मन की बात कार्यक्रम के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे। यह मन की बात कार्यक्रम का 110वां एपिसोड है। प्रधानमंत्री ने इसके पिछले संस्करण में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की चर्चा की थी।

