Live : दिल्ली में आप कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, मंत्री हरजोत समेत कई कार्यकर्ता हिरासत में

, मंगलवार, 26 मार्च 2024 (10:23 IST)
26 march updates : अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने कई कार्यकर्ताओं को ‍हिरासत में लिया। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:55 AM, 26th Mar
दिल्ली के पटेल चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, पंजाब के मंत्री हरजोत समेत कई आप कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्‍तार। 

10:29 AM, 26th Mar
आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रदर्शन के आह्वान के मद्देनजर डीएमआरसी ने लोक कल्याण मार्ग मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्रवेश और निकास द्वार, पटेल चौक तथा केंद्रीय सचिवालय स्टेशन के 2 द्वार बंद किए।

10:27 AM, 26th Mar
विभिन्न आपराधिक मामलों में बांदा जेल में बंद पूर्व विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। अंसारी के भाई और गाजीपुर से सांसद अफजाल अंसारी ने आरोप लगाया कि जिला प्रशासन, जेल प्रशासन और अस्पताल प्रशासन मुख्तार की तबीयत के बारे में उन्हें कुछ भी नहीं बता रहा है। अफजाल ने आरोप लगाया कि मुख्तार के वकील को भी उससे मिलने नहीं दिया जा रहा।

