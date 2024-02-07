Select Your Language

Live : शरद पवार से पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे अजीत पवार, दाखिल की कैविएट

Ajit Pawar
, बुधवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2024 (12:19 IST)
7 February updates : कर्नाटक और केरल के सत्तारुढ दलों का केंद्र के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, उत्तराखंड विधानसभा में यूसीसी बिल समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर...


12:34 PM, 7th Feb
अजित पवार गुट ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कैविएट दाखिल की और निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा उसे मूल राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) घोषित करने के आदेश को शरद पवार गुट की ओर से चुनौती दिये जाने की स्थिति में उसका पक्ष भी सुने जाने का अनुरोध किया।

12:29 PM, 7th Feb
दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ कर्नाटक और केरल सरकार का प्रदर्शन। कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि जहां तक ​​टैक्स कलेक्शन की बात है तो कर्नाटक दूसरे नंबर पर है, महाराष्ट्र नंबर एक पर है। दरअसल इस साल कर्नाटक टैक्स के रूप में 4.30 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का योगदान दे रहा है। अगर हम टैक्स के रूप में 100 रुपए इकट्ठा करते हैं और इसे भारत सरकार को देते हैं, तो हमें केवल 12-13 रुपए ही वापस मिल रहे हैं।
प्रदर्शन के दौरान कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि कर्नाटक इस देश को सबसे ज्यादा राजस्व देने वाला दूसरा सबसे बड़ा राज्य है। हम अपना अधिकार मांग रहे हैं, हम अपना हिस्सा मांग रहे हैं। हम सभी यहां कर्नाटक के लोगों के लिए लड़ रहे हैं।

12:27 PM, 7th Feb
उत्तराखंड विधानसभा में समान नागरिक संहिता बिल पर दूसरे दिन भी बहस जारी। आज पास हो सकता है UCC बिल।

10:24 AM, 7th Feb
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार आज नई दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी से मुलाकात करें। NDA में शामिल होने की बाद नीतीश की प्रधानमंत्री से पहली मुलाकात। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेप नड्डा से भी मुलाकात करेंगे नीतीश कुमार। 

