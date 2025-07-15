LIVE : शुभांशु शुक्ला ने रचा इतिहास, ISS पर तिरंगा लहराकर धरती पर लौटे

Ax-4 Mission | Return https://t.co/7OR2AJF2FM— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) July 15, 2025
I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2025
Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2025