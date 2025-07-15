Festival Posters

LIVE : शुभांशु शुक्ला ने रचा इतिहास, ISS पर तिरंगा लहराकर धरती पर लौटे

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , मंगलवार, 15 जुलाई 2025 (15:56 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : ड्रैगन ‘ग्रेस’ अंतरिक्ष यान शुभांशु शुक्ला समेत 4 अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर मंगलवार को धरती पर लौटा। स्पेस क्राफ्ट 3 बजकर 1 मिनट पर कैलिफोर्निया के तट पर उतरा। पल पल की जानकारी... 


04:09 PM, 15th Jul
कमांडर पैगी व्हिट्सन, शुभांशु शुक्ला, पोलैंड के स्लावोज़ उज्नान्स्की-विस्नीव्स्की और हंगरी के टिबोर कापू कैप्सूल से बाहर आए।

03:54 PM, 15th Jul
शुभांशु शुक्ला ड्रेगन कैप्सूल से बाहर निकले। सहारा देकर उन्हें कैप्सूल से निकाला गया। इसके बाद वे अपने पैरों पर चलते दिखाई दिए।

03:30 PM, 15th Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुभांशु की वापसी पर खुशी जताते हुए कहा कि शुभांशु ऐतिहासिक अंतरिक्ष मिशन से वापस लौटे। देश की और से शुभांशु को शुभकामनाएं। उन्होंने अपने साहस से सभी को प्रेरित किया।

03:13 PM, 15th Jul
ग्रुप कैप्टन शुभांशु शुक्ला का परिवार एक्सिओम-4 ड्रैगन अंतरिक्ष यान के पृथ्वी पर लौटने पर जश्न मना रहा है। शुभांशु की मां ने कहा कि बेटा बड़ा मिशन खत्म कर लौटा।
03:04 PM, 15th Jul
कैलिफोर्निया के तट पर स्पेसक्राफ्ट की लैंडिंग, 3 अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों संग धरती पर लौटे शुभांशु शुक्ला।

02:40 PM, 15th Jul
-ड्रैगन अंतरिक्ष यान के पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में पुन: प्रवेश करने की तैयारी के मद्देनजर ‘डी-ऑर्बिट बर्न’ की प्रक्रिया पूरी हुई, ट्रंक को अलग कर दिया गया है।
-ड्रैगन अंतरिक्ष यान का ‘नोज़कोन’ बंद हो गया है और वह पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में पुन: प्रवेश के लिए तैयार है, भारतीय समयानुसार अपराह्न 3:01 बजे पानी में उतरेगा। 

02:34 PM, 15th Jul
-‘डी-ऑर्बिट बर्न’ केवल 18 मिनट तक चलेगा जिस दौरान सात मिनट के लिए ड्रैगन अंतरिक्षयान से संपर्क नहीं हो पाएगा।

02:27 PM, 15th Jul
‘डी-ऑर्बिट बर्न’ शुरू : ड्रैगन ‘ग्रेस’ अंतरिक्ष यान ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन पर 18 दिन रहने के बाद पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में पुनः प्रवेश करने के लिए ‘डी-ऑर्बिट बर्न’ शुरू किया।

12:52 PM, 15th Jul
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग पर ढाबों के लिए क्यूआर कोड वाले निर्देश के खिलाफ याचिका पर उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया। 22 जुलाई को होगी मामले पर सुनवाई। 

12:22 PM, 15th Jul
एक शिक्षक द्वारा कथित तौर पर यौन उत्पीड़न किए जाने के बाद आत्मदाह करने वाली कॉलेज छात्रा का अंतिम संस्कार मंगलवार को ओडिशा के बालासोर जिले में उसके पैतृक गांव में किया गया। गांव के श्मशान घाट में भाजपा के बालासोर से सांसद प्रताप सारंगी और जिला प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों सहित हजारों लोगों की मौजूदगी में छात्रा के चचेरे भाई ने उसे मुखाग्नि दी।
 
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन चरण माझी ने आत्मदाह करने वाली छात्रा के परिवार के लिए 20 लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की मंगलवार को घोषणा की। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा जारी एक बयान के अनुसार, माझी ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को घटना की उचित जांच करने का निर्देश दिया ताकि सभी दोषियों को कानून के अनुसार सजा दिलाई किया जा सके।
 
कांग्रेस नीत आठ विपक्षी दलों ने कॉलेज छात्रा की मौत के विरोध में 17 जुलाई को ओडिशा बंद का आह्वान किया है। कांग्रेस की प्रदेश इकाई के अध्यक्ष भक्त चरण दास ने कहा कि बालासोर के फकीर मोहन (स्वायत्त) महाविद्यालय में हुई यह घटना दर्शाती है कि राज्य सरकार महिलाओं की सुरक्षा करने में नाकाम रही है। भाजपा पर हमला करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि वह (छात्रा) पेट्रोल लेकर आई और सब चुपचाप देखते रहे। किसी ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाया।

11:38 AM, 15th Jul
नीतीश कैबिनेट ने मंगलवार को अगले 5 साल में 1 करोड़ लोगों को नौकरी देने संबंधी प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी। नीतीश कैबिनेट ने शिक्षकों के वेतन अनुदान के लिए भी 3 अरब रुपए की मंजूरी दी।

11:27 AM, 15th Jul
 जम्मू कश्मीर के डोडा जिले में मंगलवार को एक यात्री वाहन के सड़क से फिसलकर गहरी खाई में गिर जाने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई और 10 अन्य घायल हो गए।

09:58 AM, 15th Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने सड़क दुर्घटना में मारे गए मैराथन धावक फौजा सिंह को मंगलवार को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए कहा कि वह एक असाधारण व्यक्ति थे, जिन्होंने अपने विशिष्ट व्यक्तित्व से और ‘फिटनेस’ के विषय पर भारत के युवाओं को प्रेरित किया। 

08:42 AM, 15th Jul
अमेरिका के उच्चतम न्यायालय ने राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को शिक्षा विभाग को समाप्त करने की उनकी योजना को फिर से आगे बढ़ाने और लगभग 1,400 कर्मचारियों की छंटनी की अनुमति दे दी है।

07:31 AM, 15th Jul
-अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन पर 18 दिन रहने के बाद भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री शुभांशु शुक्ला आज धरती पर लौट आएंगे।
-शुभांशु और एक्सिओम-4 मिशन के उनके तीन साथी 10 मिनट की देरी से सोमवार शाम 4.45 बजे आईएसएस से धरती के लिए रवाना हुए। अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों का यह दल लगभग 22.5 घंटे का सफर पूरा करने के बाद  मंगलवार यानी आज दोपहर करीब 3 बजे कैलिफोर्निया के समुद्री तट पर उतरेगा।
-ड्रैगन यान में शुभांशु के साथ एक्सिओम-4 की मिशन कमांडर पैगी व्हिटसन, मिशन विशेषज्ञ पोलैंड के स्लावोज उज्नान्स्की-विस्नीव्स्की और हंगरी के टिबोर कापू सवार हैं।

