केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि जंगलोट इलाके में बादल फटने की सूचना मिलने के बाद एसएसपी कठुआ शोभित सक्सेना से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि चार लोगों के हताहत होने की सूचना मिली है। इसके अलावा रेलवे ट्रैक और राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है जबकि कठुआ थाना भी प्रभावित हुआ है। राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाने के लिए नागरिक प्रशासन, सेना और अर्द्धसैनिक बल हरकत में आ गए हैं।
Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed 4 lives and left many injured. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed…— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 17, 2025
Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area.
4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 17, 2025
The civilian Administration,
-बिहार SIR पर आज दोपहर 3 बजे चुनाव आयोग की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस।
आज नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi सासाराम से ‘वोटर अधिकार यात्रा’ की शुरुआत करेंगे।— Congress (@INCIndia) August 17, 2025
