दिल्ली को मिली UER-II और द्वारका एक्सप्रेसवे की सौगात

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 17 अगस्त 2025 (13:01 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में लगभग 11,000 करोड़ रुपए की लागत वाले 2 प्रमुख राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन किया। इन परियोजनाओं का उद्देश्य दिल्ली और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में यातायात को सुगम बनाना, यात्रा समय कम करना और दिल्लीवासियों को जाम से राहत दिलाना है। पल पल की जानकारी...


11:23 AM, 17th Aug
रेलवे अधिकारियों ने रविवार को लगातार भारी बारिश और बाढ़ की स्थिति के कारण उधमपुर और पठानकोट सेक्शन के बीच ट्रेन सेवाएँ अगली सूचना तक स्थगित कर दीं।

10:51 AM, 17th Aug
जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने रविवार को प्रशासन को बादल फटने और भूस्खलन से प्रभावित कठुआ जिले में लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए राहत, बचाव और निकासी के उपाय करने के निर्देश दिए। केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि जंगलोट इलाके में बादल फटने की सूचना मिलने के बाद एसएसपी कठुआ शोभित सक्सेना से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि चार लोगों के हताहत होने की सूचना मिली है। इसके अलावा रेलवे ट्रैक और राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है जबकि कठुआ थाना भी प्रभावित हुआ है। राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाने के लिए नागरिक प्रशासन, सेना और अर्द्धसैनिक बल हरकत में आ गए हैं।


09:08 AM, 17th Aug
एल्विश यादव के गुरुग्राम स्थित घर पर 3 बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने की फायरिंग। 

07:52 AM, 17th Aug
कठुआ के जोट इलाके में बादल फटा, जम्मू पठानकोट हाईवे पर आया मलबा। कई घरों को नुकसान पहुंचा।

07:51 AM, 17th Aug
-बिहार के सासाराम में आज से राहुल गांधी, तेजस्वी यादव की वोट अधिकार यात्रा, इंडिया गठबंधन के कई नेता शामिल होंगे। 16 दिन में तय करेंगे 1300 किमी की दूरी। 
-बिहार SIR पर आज दोपहर 3 बजे चुनाव आयोग की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस।

07:51 AM, 17th Aug
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज दिल्ली को 11,000 करोड़ की 2 परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे।
-भारत लौटे शुभांशु शुक्ला, आज पीएम मोदी से कर सकते हैं मुलाकात। 

