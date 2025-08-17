जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने रविवार को प्रशासन को बादल फटने और भूस्खलन से प्रभावित कठुआ जिले में लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए राहत, बचाव और निकासी के उपाय करने के निर्देश दिए।

Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed 4 lives and left many injured. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed…