श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें
धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
ब्रज की होली के 5 सबसे लोकप्रिय गीत
होली के रंगबिरंगे गीत ब्रज की होली की जीवंतता और उत्साह को दर्शाते हैं। ये गीत राधा और कृष्ण के प्रेम, रासलीला और होली के रंगों के महत्व को भी बताते हैं।

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






इंदौर में रंगपंचमी की गेर में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रेक्टर ने ली युवक की जान

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें rangpanchmi gair

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 19 मार्च 2025 (15:03 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: इंदौर में बुधवार को रंगपंचमी की गेर में उस में बड़ा हादसा हो गया जब ट्रेक्टर का पहिया एक 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति के पेट पर चढ़ गया। घायल को तुरंत एमवाय अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन रास्ते में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। ट्रेक्टर चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पल पल की जानकारी... 


02:56 PM, 19th Mar
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव का ट्वीट, रंगपंचमी के अवसर पर पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार मैं आज इंदौर के विश्वप्रसिद्ध गेर कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने आया था। परंतु यहां गेर उत्सव के दौरान एक दुखद घटना हुई है, जिसमें एक बंधु ट्रैक्टर से टक्कर में घायल हो गया था जिसका इलाज के दौरान निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला है। इस हादसे के प्रति गहरी शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए, मैं अपने इंदौर में रंगपंचमी के कार्यक्रम को स्थगित करता हूं।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि दिवंगत की पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और शोकाकुल परिवार को इस कठिन समय में संबल प्रदान करें। मृतक के परिवारजनों को आर्थिक सहायता के रूप में 4 लाख रुपए देने की घोषणा करता हूं।

01:55 PM, 19th Mar
नागपुर हिंसा का मास्टरमाइंड फहीम शमीम गिरफ्तार। 400 से 500 लोगों की भीड़ इकट्ठा करने का आरोप। पुलिस ने उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां उसे 21 मार्च तक पुलिस कस्टडी में भेजा। 
 

12:58 PM, 19th Mar
तेलंगाना की कांग्रेस सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष 2025-26 के लिए करीब 3.05 लाख करोड़ रुपये का बजट बुधवार को पेश किया। इसमें कल्याणकारी योजनाओं के लिए बड़ा आवंटन किया गया है। राज्य के उप मुख्यमंत्री एवं वित्त मंत्री मल्लू भट्टी विक्रमार्क ने राज्य विधानसभा में वित्तीय दस्तावेज पेश करते हुए कहा कि बजट में 2,26,982 करोड़ रुपये का राजस्व व्यय और 36,504 करोड़ रुपये का पूंजीगत व्यय का अनुमान है।
 
राज्य सरकार ने कृषि विभाग के लिए 24,439 करोड़ रुपये के आवंटन का प्रस्ताव किया है। इसमें रायथु भरोसा योजना भी शामिल है, जिसके तहत प्रत्येक किसान को निवेश सहायता के रूप में प्रति वर्ष 12,000 रुपये प्रति एकड़ और किसानों से खरीदे गए उत्तम किस्म के धान के लिए 500 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल का अतिरिक्त प्रोत्साहन मिलता है।

11:48 AM, 19th Mar
-मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में रंग पंचमी धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। भगवान कृष्ण और राधा से जुड़ा यह त्योहार होली के 5वें दिन मनाया जाता है। 
-RJD अध्यक्ष लालू यादव जमीन के बदले नौकरी घोटाले में एजेंसी के सामने पेश होने के लिए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के दफ्तर पहुंचे।

10:32 AM, 19th Mar
राष्ट्रीय अन्वेषण अभिकरण (NIA) ने आतंकवादी घुसपैठ के एक मामले में बुधवार को जम्मू में 12 स्थानों पर छापे मारे। प्रतिबंधित संगठन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा  और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकवादियों के अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा (आईबी) और नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) के रास्ते भारत में घुसपैठ करने की सूचना के आधार पर पिछले साल मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

08:20 AM, 19th Mar
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स समेत सभी अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों ने रचा इतिहास। नासा के क्रू-9 की पृथ्वी पर सुरक्षित वापसी से प्रसन्न हूं! भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स और अन्य अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों वाले चालक दल ने अंतरिक्ष में मानव धीरज और दृढ़ता के इतिहास को फिर से लिखा है।
 
उन्होंने कहा, सुनीता विलियम्स की अविश्वसनीय यात्रा, अटूट समर्पण, दृढ़ता और संघर्ष की भावना दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करेगी। उनकी सुरक्षित वापसी अंतरिक्ष प्रेमियों और पूरी दुनिया के लिए जश्न का क्षण है। उनकी हिम्मत और उपलब्धियां हम सभी को गौरवान्वित करती हैं। उन्हें सुरक्षित रूप से धरती पर वापस लाने के लिए सभी हितधारकों को बधाई और बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।

07:25 AM, 19th Mar
सफल वापसी के बाद स्पेसएक्स के मालिक एलन मस्क ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि स्पेसएक्स और नासा की टीमों ने एक और सुरक्षित अंतरिक्ष यात्री वापसी कराने में सफलता पाई है। इसके लिए बधाई। उन्होंने इस मिशन को प्राथमिकता देने के लिए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को धन्यवाद भी दिया।

07:22 AM, 19th Mar
अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी- नासा के वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक सुनीता और बैरी विल्मोर को लेकर लौट रहा यान तड़के 3.27 बजे अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा में समुद्र तल पर उतारा। नासा ने कहा, 4 अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर मिशन 9 क्रू धरती पर वापस लौटा। सब कुछ प्लानिंग के मुताबिक हुआ। हमें अपनी टीम पर गर्व। स्पेसएक्स को धन्यवाद।   

07:18 AM, 19th Mar
स्पलैशडाउन सफल रहा। स्पेसएक्स क्रू-9 वापस धरती पर आ गया।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

नागपुर हिंसा : दंगाइयों की भीड़ ने महिला कांस्टेबल से की छेड़छाड़, निर्वस्त्र करने की कोशिश की

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
रंगपंचमी
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो