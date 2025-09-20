Biodata Maker

ट्रंप और जिनपिंग में टिकटॉक पर बनी बात, अगले साल चीन जाएंगे अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 20 सितम्बर 2025 (07:36 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने शुक्रवार को चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से फोन पर बातचीत की। दोनों नेताओं में टिकटॉक डील को मंजूरी दे दी। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति अगले साल चीन जाएंगे। पल पल की जानकारी... 


07:42 AM, 20th Sep
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के साथ मेरी बातचीत बहुत अच्छी रही। हमने टिकटॉक डील को मंजूरी दे दी है। हम इस डील के पूरा होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। हमने लगभग 2 घंटे बातचीत की। हमने व्यापार, युद्ध के बारे में और हमने बहुत सी चीजों के बारे में बात की। यह एक अच्छी बातचीत थी। हमारे बीच बहुत अच्छे संबंध हैं।
 

07:42 AM, 20th Sep
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज गुजरात दौरे पर है। वे राज्य में 34 हजार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे।
-डीपीएस द्वारका, सर्वोदय पब्लिक स्कूलों समेत दिल्ली के कई स्कूलों को बम की धमकी। पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर मौजूद।

