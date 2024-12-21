Select Your Language

, शनिवार, 21 दिसंबर 2024 (19:10 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को 2 दिवसीय यात्रा पर कुवैत पहुंच गए। वे 43 वर्षों में इस अरब देश की यात्रा करने वाले पहले प्रधानमंत्री है। इससे पहले 1981 में इंदिरा गांधी कुवैत यात्रा पर पहुंचीं थीं।  पल पल की जानकारी...


07:08 PM, 21st Dec
कुवैत में अप्रवासी भारतीयों को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने कहा कि
- कुवैत में भी भारतीय रुपया चलता था 
- जैसे मेरे सामने मिनी भारत उमड़ आया है 
-  43 साल बाद भारत का कोई पीएम कुवैत आया है 
-  भारत की नर्स, डॉक्टर यहां की बड़ी ताकत है 
- निजी तौर पर मेरे लिए यह पल खास है 

02:41 PM, 21st Dec
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर कुवैत पहुंचे।
-जीएसटी परिषद ने जीवन, स्वास्थ्य बीमा पर कर घटाने का फैसला टाला।

12:53 PM, 21st Dec
कजान में 8 ड्रोन से 3 बहुमंजिला इमारतों को निशाना बनाया गया। हमले के बाद कजान एयरपोर्ट बंद किया गया। रूस ने युक्रेन पर हमले का आरोप लगाया। 
 

12:37 PM, 21st Dec
राजधानी मोस्को से 720 किलोमीटर दूर कजान में एक ऊंची इमारत को निशाना बनाया गया। इस हमले का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें एक ड्रोन इमारत से टकराते हुए नजर आ रहा है। इस हमले के पीछे यूक्रेन का हाथ बताया जा रहा है। 

11:57 AM, 21st Dec
कांग्रेस ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि बार-बार विदेश जाने वाले प्रधानमंत्री कुवैत रवाना हो गए जबकि हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर के लोग उनकी प्रतीक्षा करते रह गए। कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, 'मणिपुर के लोगों का इंतजार जारी है, यही उनकी किस्मत है क्योंकि श्रीमान मोदी कोई तारीख तय करने से इनकार कर रहे हैं। बार-बार विदेश दौरे करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी कुवैत रवाना हो गए।'

10:36 AM, 21st Dec
जयपुर में गैस टैंकर हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या शनिवार को बढ़कर 14 हो गई। हादसे में घायल हुए 30 से ज्यादा लोग अब भी अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। भांकरोटा इलाके में जयपुर-अजमेर राजमार्ग पर शुक्रवार तड़के एक ट्रक ने एलपीजी टैंकर को टक्कर मार दी थी, जिससे लगी आग ने 35 से अधिक वाहनों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया था।

10:29 AM, 21st Dec
घायल भाजपा सांसद प्रताप सारंगी और मुकेश राजपूत की मौजूदा स्वास्थ्य स्थिति पर RML एमएस डॉ. अजय शुक्ला ने कहा कि आज हमने देखा कि सारंगी जी कि उनके गाल की हड्डी पर सूजन और नीलापन है। हम एक्स-रे करवाने जा रहे हैं कि क्या यह कोई मामूली फ्रैक्चर है या भौं के ऊपर चोट की वजह से है और खून नीचे की ओर बह रहा है। गाल की हड्डी पर थोड़ा खून जमा हुआ है। मुकेश राजपूत को अभी भी थोड़ा चक्कर आ रहा है। वह असहज भी महसूस कर रहे हैं...हम उनकी निगरानी कर रहे हैं।

09:27 AM, 21st Dec
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 2 दिन के कुवैत दौरे पर रवाना हो गए। यात्रा पर रवाना होने से पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि हम कुवैत के साथ ऐतिहासिक संबंधों को बहुत महत्व देते हैं। भारत और कुवैत न केवल व्यापार और ऊर्जा के क्षेत्रों में मजबूत साझेदार हैं, बल्कि पश्चिम एशिया में शांति, सुरक्षा और स्थिरता में भी उनका साझा हित है।

07:43 AM, 21st Dec
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज 2 दिन के कुवैत दौरे पर रवाना होंगे। इससे पहले 1981 में प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में इंदिरा गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में कुवैत की यात्रा की थी। पीएम मोदी दोपहर 2 बजकर 50 मिनट पर पीएम मोदी एक स्थानीय श्रमिक शिविर का दौरा करेंगे। इसके बाद वे शेख साद अल अब्दुल्लाह इंडोर स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स जाएंगे, जहां 4000-5000 भारतीय लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी उसके बाद गल्फ कप फुटबॉल के ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में भाग लेंगे। 22 दिसंबर को पीएम मोदी आधिकारिक कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे, जिसमें कुवैत के अमीर और क्राउन प्रिंस के साथ आधिकारिक बैठक करेंगे।

07:39 AM, 21st Dec
-संसद में धक्का मुक्की में घायल 2 भाजपा सांसदों को आज अस्पताल से मिलेगी छुट्टी। पुलिस दर्ज कर सकती है बयान।  
-इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल (इनेलो) के अध्यक्ष और हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओम प्रकाश चौटाला (89) का शुक्रवार को गुरुग्राम में निधन हो गया। उनका अंतिम संस्कार आज दोपहर होगा। राज्य में 3 दिन का राजकीय शोक, स्कूलों-सरकारी कार्यालयों में अवकाश की घोषणा। 
-जर्मनी में क्रिसमस के मौके पर सजे बाजार में घुसी बेकाबू कार ने कई लोगों को कुचल दिया। भीड़ में घुसी कार की चपेट में आने से 68 लोग घायल भी हुए हैं।

07:39 AM, 21st Dec
बांग्लादेश के मैमनसिंह और दिनाजपुर में बदमाशों ने दो दिन के भीतर तीन हिंदू मंदिरों में आठ मूर्तियों को खंडित कर दिया है। पुलिस ने एक मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ के सिलसिले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है।

