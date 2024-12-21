Drone flies into building in Kazan, Russia— The News You Dont See (@Crazynews4real) December 21, 2024
This is why we should be worried about what these drones are.
pic.twitter.com/37ubATvxGp
Such is their fate,— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 21, 2024
As Mr. Modi refuses to find a date.
The people of Manipur continue to wait,
While the Frequent Flyer PM is off to Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/dMsUauUnOD
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Kuwait.— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024
PM Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in… pic.twitter.com/rnkgIxSQmf