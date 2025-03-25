हिंदू नववर्ष पर घर के सामने क्यों बांधी जाती है गुड़ी?
CM रेखा गुप्ता ने दिल्ली के लिए पेश किया 1 लाख करोड़ का बजट, क्या है खास

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 25 मार्च 2025 (11:37 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: मुख्‍यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली विधानसभा में भाजपा सरकार का बजट पेश किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि पिछली सरकार ने दिल्ली को दीमक की तरह खोखला कर दिया। पल पल की जानकारी... 


11:55 AM, 25th Mar
दिल्ली में व्यापार होगा आसान : रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा- दिल्ली में व्यापार को आसान बनाएंगे। व्यापारियों के लिए ट्रेडर वेलफेयर फंड बनाएंगे। दिल्ली में ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट होगी। अब फाइलों में योजनाएं नहीं अटकेंगी। मुख्‍यमंत्री ने कहा- अटल कैंटीन के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। पूर्ववर्ती केजरीवालसरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा कि आपने शीशमहल बनवाया, हम जनता के लिए घर बनवाएंगे।  

11:51 AM, 25th Mar
50 हजार सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे : मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा- दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के लिए 50,000 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। साथ ही दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बेहतर संपर्क के लिए वित्त वर्ष 2025-26 के बजट में 1000 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित करने का प्रस्ताव है। दिल्ली सरकार ने झुग्गी बस्तियों के विकास के लिए 696 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित करने का प्रस्ताव है। उन्होंने कहा- दिल्ली सरकार के वित्त वर्ष 2025-26 के बजट में बुनियादी ढांचा विकास, बिजली, सड़क, पानी जैसे 10 ध्यान देने वाले क्षेत्र हैं। 
 

11:35 AM, 25th Mar
-सीएम रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा, 210 करोड़ रुपए गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए। दिल्ली की सड़कों के लिए 3843 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान। झुग्गी झौपड़ियों के लिए 696 करोड़ से ज्यादा का प्रावाधान। 
-दिल्ली में अटल कैंटीन के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान। 100 जगह अटल कैंटीन खोली जाएगी।  
-पिछली सरकार विकास के हर पहलू में विफल रही। यमुना गंदी थी, सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त थीं, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत अधिक था। दिल्ली जल बोर्ड, डीटीसी घाटे में थे। गंदा पानी और ओवरफ्लो सीवर दिल्ली की पहचान बन गए थे। 
-पिछली सरकार ने सिर्फ विज्ञापनों में पैसे लगाए। 

11:27 AM, 25th Mar
-मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने बजट पेश करते हुए कहा कि पिछली सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार की योजनाएं लागू नहीं की। 
-हमने पहली बैठक में आयुष्‍मान योजना लागू की। दिल्ली के लोगों को अब 10 लाख का हेल्थ बीमा।
-महिला समृद्धि योजना के लिए 5100 करोड़ का प्रावधान। दिल्ली की महिलाओं को हर माह 2500 रुपए मिलेंगे। 
-जनता का पैसा शराब माफिया को मिल रहा था। दिल्ली का बुनियादी ढांचा ध्वस्त हो गया है। 

11:21 AM, 25th Mar
मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने बजट पेश करते हुए कहा... 
-इस बार दिल्ली सरकार का बजट 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए का है।  
-बजट में पीएम मोदी के सबका साथ, सबका विकास का मंत्र। पिछली सरकार ने दिल्ली का विकास नहीं किया। 
-पिछली सरकार ने दिल्ली को दीमक की तरह खोखला कर दिया।

10:22 AM, 25th Mar
दिल्ली में अपनी सरकार का पहला बजट पेश करने से कुछ घंटे पहले मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने अपने मंत्रिमंडल सहयोगियों के साथ मंगलवार को यहां कनॉट प्लेस स्थित प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की और कहा कि शहर ‘राम राज्य’ का साक्षी बनेगा।

10:15 AM, 25th Mar
-सेंसेक्स शुरुआती कारोबार में 418.54 अंक उछलकर 78,402.92 अंक पर, निफ्टी 107.85 अंक चढ़कर 23,766.20 अंक पर पहुंचा।
-उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने ‘कॉमेडियन’ कुणाल कामरा की टिप्पणी पर कहा, अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता है। हम व्यंग्य को समझते हैं, लेकिन इसकी एक सीमा होनी चाहिए। यह किसी के खिलाफ बोलने के लिए सुपारी लेने जैसा है।

08:28 AM, 25th Mar
न्यूजीलैंड के साउथ आइलैंड के पश्चिमी तट पर आज सुबह 07.13 बजे रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप दर्ज किया गया।

07:35 AM, 25th Mar
-दिल्ली में 26 साल बाद आज पेश होगा भाजपा सरकार का बजट। मुख्‍यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता पेश करेगी बजट। सरकार ने इसे विकसित दिल्ली बजट नाम दिया है।
-जस्टिस वर्मा मामले पर जल्द ही एक सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई जाएगी। जस्टिस वर्मा के सरकारी आवास से नकदी बरामद होने पर मचा हुआ है बवाल।

07:35 AM, 25th Mar
-कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा से जुड़े इस मामले में शिवसेना ने माफी मांगने की मांग की है। हालांकि, कामरा ने माफी मांगने से किया इनकार।
-राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने वेनेजुएला से तेल खरीद पर 25% टैरिफ लगाने का एलान किया।

