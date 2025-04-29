Ramcharitmanas

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






लगातार 5वें दिन भी LOC पर पाक सेना की गोलीबारी, भारतीय सेना ने भी दिया करारा जवाब

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Live news in Hindi

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 29 अप्रैल 2025 (07:46 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को आतंकवाद पर जमकर लगाई लताड़। लगातार 5वें दिन भी नियंत्रण रेखा पर पाकिस्तान ने किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन। भारतीय सेना ने दिया करारा जवाब। पल पल की जानकारी... 


07:45 AM, 29th Apr
LoC पर पाक सेना ने लगातार 5वें दिन भी गोलीबारी की। अखनूर, कुपवाड़ा और बारामूला सेक्टर में हुआ सीजफायर का उल्लंघन। भारतीय सेना ने भी दिया करारा जवाब। 

07:44 AM, 29th Apr
संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र में भारत की उपस्थायी प्रतिनिधि योजना पटेल ने भारत की पाकिस्तान को लताड़ा। पाकिस्तानी रक्षा मंत्री का कबूलनामा पूरी दुनिया ने सुना। पटेल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को पालता है। पाकिस्तान में आतंकियों को ट्रेनिंग, फंडिंग और समर्थन। 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

रक्षा मंत्री के बयान से Pakistan में खलबली, कभी भी हमला कर सकता भारत, आर्मी चीफ मुनीर की मुसीबत बढ़ी, 500 सैनिकों के इस्तीफे

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो