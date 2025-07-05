sawan somwar

5 देशों की यात्रा के तीसरे चरण में अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 5 जुलाई 2025 (07:28 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 5 देशों की अपनी यात्रा के तीसरे चरण के तहत अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे। 2 दिवसीय यात्रा के बाद वे यहां से ब्राजील जाएंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:20 AM, 5th Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का ब्यूनस आयर्स के एक होटल पहुंचने पर भारतीय प्रवासी समुदाय के लोगों द्वारा 'भारत माता की जय', 'जय श्री राम' और 'मोदी-मोदी' के नारों के साथ स्वागत किया गया। 

07:35 AM, 5th Jul
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी त्रिनिदाद एवं टोबैगो की 2 दिवसीय यात्रा के समापन के बाद पांच देशों की अपनी यात्रा के तीसरे चरण के तहत अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे। 
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अर्जेंटीना गणराज्य के राष्ट्रपति जेवियर माइली के निमंत्रण पर अर्जेंटीना की आधिकारिक यात्रा पर हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी राष्ट्रपति माइली के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे, जिसमें चल रहे सहयोग की समीक्षा की जाएगी और रक्षा, कृषि, खनन, तेल और गैस, नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा, व्यापार और निवेश, तथा लोगों के बीच संबंधों सहित प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में भारत-अर्जेंटीना साझेदारी को और बढ़ाने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

07:34 AM, 5th Jul
-20 साल बाद आज एक साथ रैली करेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे और राज ठाकरे। 
-पटना में उद्योगपति गोपाल खेमका की हत्या, अपार्टमेंट के पास गोली मारकर बदमाश फरार

