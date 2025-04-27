धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
चौधरी फवाद हुसैन पर क्यों भड़के अदनान सामी, कहा इस अनपढ़ बेवकूफ को भला कौन समझाएगा?

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन को महंगा पड़ा अदनान सामी पर सवाल उठाना, सिंगर ने जमकर लताड़ा

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025 (15:39 IST)
Adnan Sami gets angry on Pak leader : पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के बाद, गायक अदनान सामी ने उनकी नागरिकता पर सवाल उठाने को लेकर पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन की आलोचना की। ALSO READ: पहलगाम हमले पर पीएम मोदी बोले, हर भारतीय का खून खौल रहा है, पीड़ितों को न्याय मिलेगा
 
हुसैन ने एक भारतीय पत्रकार द्वारा शनिवार को ‘एक्स’ पर की गई एक पोस्ट को साझा किया, जिसमें पहलगाम हमले के बाद पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को भारत छोड़ने को कहे जाने संबंधी केंद्र सरकार के निर्णय के बारे में बताया गया था और साथ ही यह भी लिखा था, 'अदनान सामी का क्या?'
 
हुसैन ने गायक की पोस्ट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'हमारे अपने लाहौरी अदनान सामी ऐसे लग रहे हैं जैसे गुब्बारे से हवा निकल चुकी हो... जल्द ठीक हो जाओ अदनान सामी।' सामी ने इसका भी जवाब दिया और कहा कि वह लाहौर नहीं, बल्कि पेशावर से हैं।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि उनके पिता पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना में अफसर और राजनयिक थे और उनकी मां जम्मू कश्मीर से थीं। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि यह सोचकर हैरानी होती है कि आप सूचना मंत्री थे और आपको कोई जानकारी नहीं...?
 
लंदन में जन्मे गायक सामी को दिसंबर 2015 में भारतीय नागरिकता प्रदान की गई थी। सामी ने हुसैन की पोस्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इस अनपढ़ बेवकूफ को भला कौन समझाएगा?  ALSO READ: भारतीय नौसेना ने समुद्र में दिखाई ताकत, युद्धपोतों ने किया पोत विध्वंसक अभ्यास
 
गौरतलब है कि जम्मू कश्मीर के पहलगाम में मंगलवार को आतंकवादियों के हमले में 26 लोग मारे गए, जिनमें से अधिकतर पर्यटक थे। विदेश मंत्रालय ने हाल में यह निर्णय लिया है कि भारत में मौजूद सभी पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को वीजा की अवधि समाप्त होने से पहले देश छोड़ना होगा।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
 

