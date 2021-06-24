Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : पीएम की बैठक खत्म, कश्मीर में पहले परिसीमन होगा फिर चुनाव

webdunia
गुरुवार, 24 जून 2021 (18:48 IST)
नई दिल्ली। जम्मू-कश्मीर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सर्वदलीय बैठक गुरुवार दोपहर 3 बजे शुरू हुई। बैठक में गुलामनबी आजाद, फारुख अब्दुल्ला, महबूबा मुफ्ती समेत जम्मू कश्मीर के 14 नेता शामिल हैं। बैठक से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


06:58 PM, 24th Jun
-गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा- हमने सरकार के सामने 5 बड़ी मांगें रखी हैं। -
पहली मांग : जम्मू कश्मीर को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा बहाल करने की बात कही गई है। कश्मीर को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देने का सही समय है।
-दूसरी मांग : राज्य में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव होना चाहिए।
-तीसरी मांग : केन्द्र सरकार से डोमिसाइल जमीन की गारंटी मांगी। 
-चौथी मांग : कश्मीरी पंडितों को वापस लाया जाए।
-पांचवीं मांग : राजनीतिक कैदियों की रिहाई जल्द होनी चाहिए। 
अल्ताफ बुखारी ने कहा- पहले परिसीमन होगा, उसके बाद जम्मू कश्मीर में चुनाव होगा। 

06:47 PM, 24th Jun
-जम्मू कश्मीर पर सर्वदलीय बैठक खत्म। करीब साढ़े तीन घंटे चली बैठक। 
-बैठक के बाद अपनी पार्टी के अल्ताफ बुखारी ने कहा- कश्मीर के विकास पर बातचीत हुई। मुल्क की सलामती पर बात हुई।
-राम माधव ने कहा- लंबी बैठक सफलता का संकेत है।
-बैठक में सभी पक्षों ने अपनी बातें रखें-कविन्द्र गुप्ता
-गृहमंत्री ने विकास के एजेंडे पर दी जानकारी।  


03:51 PM, 24th Jun
-केन्द्रीय मंत्री जितेन्द्रसिंह के स्वागत भाषण के बाद होगा प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का संबोधन।
-कश्मीर के नेता बारी-बारी से अपनी बात रखेंगे।
-बैठक में 8 पार्टियों के 14 नेता शामिल। अमित शाह, जितेन्द्र सिंह, गुलाम नबी आजाद और अजित डोभाल भी मौजूद।  

03:37 PM, 24th Jun
-जम्मू-कश्मीर पर पीएम मोदी की सर्वदलीय बैठक शुरू।
-गृहमंत्री अमित शाह भी बैठक में शामिल।
-गुलामनबी आजाद, फारुख अब्दुल्ला, महबूबा मुफ्ती बैठक में शामिल।
-बैठक में कविंद्र गुप्ता, अल्ताफ हुसैन, सज्जाद लोन भी मौजूद। 

02:57 PM, 24th Jun
-कांग्रेस नेता गुलामनबी आजाद, गुलाम अहमद मीर और ताराचंद प्रधानमंत्री आवास पर पहुंचे।

02:41 PM, 24th Jun
-महबूबा मुफ्ती, अमित शाह प्रधानमंत्री आवास पर पहुंचे।
-थोड़ी देर में पीएम मोदी की जम्मू कश्मीर के नेताओं के साथ बैठक।
-उमर अबदुल्ला ने कहा कहा कि बैठक में खुले दिमाग के साथ जा रहे हैं।

02:02 PM, 24th Jun
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के मुद्दे पर आज होने वाली सर्वदलीय बैठक से पहले, केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के भाजपा नेताओं ने पार्टी अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा के साथ बैठक कर अपनी रणनीति पर चर्चा की।
-पार्टी मुख्यालय में हुई इस बैठक में केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह, जम्मू एवं कश्मीर भाजपा के अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना, पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री कविंद्र गुप्ता और निर्मल सिंह शामिल हुए।
-सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सर्वदलीय बैठक में पार्टी की रणनीति क्या रहेगी, इस मुद्दे पर नड्डा ने भाजपा नेताओं से चर्चा की।
-वर्ष 2019 में अनुच्छेद 370 निरस्त किए जाने और जम्मू कश्मीर को दो केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में विभाजित किए जाने के बाद से यह केंद्र और जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यधारा के राजनीतिक नेताओं के बीच पहली बैठक है।
-इस बैठक के लिए कोई एजेंडा तय नहीं किया गया है और जम्मू कश्मीर के नेताओं ने कहा कि वे इसमें शामिल होकर खुले मन से अपने विचार रखेंगे।

11:59 AM, 24th Jun
-पीएम मोदी से मिले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह। जेपी नड्‍डा से जम्मू कश्मीर के भाजपा नेताओं की मुलाकात। 
-पीएम की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस की भी बैठक।
-पैंथर्स पार्टी ने पीएम के फैसला का स्वागत किया, कहा-लगातार संवाद होना चाहिए।

10:27 AM, 24th Jun
-दोपहर 12 बजे भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‍डा की जम्मू के भाजपा नेताओं से बैठक।
-बैठक के लिए जम्मू भवन से निकले निर्मल सिंह, कविंद्र गुप्ता।

10:05 AM, 24th Jun
-जम्मू में डोगरा फ्रंट ने किया महबूबा मुफ्ती के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन।
-महबूबा मुफ्ती ने गुपकार की बैठक के बाद कश्मीर पर पाक से बात करने की सलाह दी थी।

09:08 AM, 24th Jun
-दोपहर 3 बजे कश्मीरी नेताओं से मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी।
-फारुक अब्दुल्ला आज पहुंचेंगे दिल्ली। 
-बैठक के लिए मंगलवार को ही दिल्ली पहुंच गई थीं महबूबा मुफ्ती।

07:49 AM, 24th Jun
-बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी मौजूद रहेंगे। NSA अजीत डोभाल भी मीटिंग में मौजूद रह सकते हैं।
-केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से जम्मू कश्मीर की अलग-अलग राजनीतिक दलों के 14 नेताओं को इस बैठक के लिए बुलावा भेजा गया है।
 

07:44 AM, 24th Jun
-जम्मू कश्मीर के गुपकार गठबंधनमें शामिल सभी दलों एवं कांग्रेस ने इसमें शामिल होने की सहमति दे दी है।
-कांग्रेस ने कहा ‍कि बैठक के आमंत्रण के साथ इसका एजेंडा भी साथ में होता तो बेहतर होता। 
-मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक बैठक में सिर्फ जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजनीतिक भविष्य पर चर्चा होगी।
-माना जा रहा है कि सरकार ने यह बैठक को केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में राजनीतिक प्रक्रिया को मजबूत करने के लिए बुलाई है।
-बैठक में जम्मू कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव कराने को लेकर चर्चा हो सकती है।
-अनुच्छेद 370 पर कोई बातचीत नहीं की जाएगी।
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बैठक से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर और नियंत्रण रेखा (LoC) पर 48 घंटे का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। साथ ही हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट सेवाएं भी कल बंद की जा सकती हैं।

07:43 AM, 24th Jun
webdunia
-पीपुल्स एलायंस फार गुपकार डिक्लेरेशन (पीएजीडी) के घटक नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस और पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी सरीखे संगठन 5 अगस्त 2019 से पहले की संवैधानिक स्थिति की बहाली और देश की विभिन्न जेलों में बंद कश्मीरी बंदियों की तत्काल रिहाई का मुद्दा उठाएंगे।
-पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने तो एक कदम और आगे बढ़ते हुए केंद्र से पाकिस्तान के साथ भी बाचतीत की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की मांग की है।
-नेकां, पीडीपी, माकपा अपने दल की नीतियों के मुताबिक भी पक्ष रखेंगे, क्योंकि सभी को अलग-अलग आमंत्रण मिला है।

