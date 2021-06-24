Live Updates : पीएम की बैठक खत्म, कश्मीर में पहले परिसीमन होगा फिर चुनाव

-महबूबा मुफ्ती ने गुपकार की बैठक के बाद कश्मीर पर पाक से बात करने की सलाह दी थी।

J&K: Dogra Front stages protest against Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu



"This protest is against Mufti's statement which she gave after Gupkar meeting that Pakistan is a stakeholder in Kashmir issue. She should be put behind bars," says a protester pic.twitter.com/Mea8if43se