पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्‍ण आडवाणी को भारत रत्न, पीएम मोदी ने किया ऐलान

lal krishna adwani

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2024 (11:53 IST)
Bharat Ratna to lal Krishna advani : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्‍ण आडवाणी को भारत रत्न देने का ऐलान किया है। हाल ही में कर्पूरी ठाकुर को भी भारत रत्न देने का ऐलान किया गया था।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि मुझे यह बताते हुए बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। मैंने भी उनसे बात की और इस सम्मान से सम्मानित होने पर उन्हें बधाई दी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे समय के सबसे सम्मानित राजनेताओं में से एक, भारत के विकास में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। उनका जीवन जमीनी स्तर पर काम करने से शुरू होकर हमारे उपप्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देश की सेवा करने तक का है। उन्होंने हमारे गृह मंत्री और सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री के रूप में भी अपनी पहचान बनाई। उनके संसदीय हस्तक्षेप हमेशा अनुकरणीय और समृद्ध अंतर्दृष्टि से भरे रहे हैं।
 
एक्स पर एक अन्य पोस्ट में पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सार्वजनिक जीवन में आडवाणी जी की दशकों लंबी सेवा को पारदर्शिता और अखंडता के प्रति अटूट प्रतिबद्धता द्वारा चिह्नित किया गया है, जिसने राजनीतिक नैतिकता में एक अनुकरणीय मानक स्थापित किया है।
 
उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय एकता और सांस्कृतिक पुनरुत्थान को आगे बढ़ाने की दिशा में अद्वितीय प्रयास किए हैं। उन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाना मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक क्षण है। मैं इसे हमेशा अपना सौभाग्य मानूंगा कि मुझे उनके साथ बातचीत करने और उनसे सीखने के अनगिनत अवसर मिले।
