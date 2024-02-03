I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024
उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय एकता और सांस्कृतिक पुनरुत्थान को आगे बढ़ाने की दिशा में अद्वितीय प्रयास किए हैं। उन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाना मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक क्षण है। मैं इसे हमेशा अपना सौभाग्य मानूंगा कि मुझे उनके साथ बातचीत करने और उनसे सीखने के अनगिनत अवसर मिले।
Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence.