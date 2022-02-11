Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

राज्‍य सभा में पीएम मोदी के भाषण का जवाब ट्विटर पर, ट्रेंड कर रहा ‘अगर बीजेपी न होती’

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 11 फ़रवरी 2022 (12:33 IST)
हाल ही में राज्‍य सभा में पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोलते हुए कहा था कि अगर कांग्रेस न होती तो इमरजेंसी नहीं होती, अगर कांग्रेस नहीं होती तो सिखों का नरसंहार नहीं होता, अगर कांग्रेस नहीं होती तो कश्‍मीर सें कश्‍मीरी पंडि‍तों को भागना नहीं पड़ता।

पीएम मोदी ने ये सारी बातें राष्‍ट्रपति के अभि‍भाषण के जवाब में कही थीं। अब उसका रिएक्‍शन ट्विटर पर देखने को मिल रहा है। ट्विटर पर एक हैशटैग चल रहा है ‘अगर बीजेपी नहीं होती तो’।

इस हैशटैग में भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साधा जा रहा है। कई ट्वीट्स और मीम्‍स शेयर किए जा रहे हैं।
इस ट्रेंड के जरिए कहा जा रहा है कि अगर बीजेपी नहीं होती तो देश में हिंदू और मुस्‍लिम मिलकर रहते।

एक फोटो शेयर किया जा रहा है जिसमें हिंदू और मुस्‍लिम युवतियां साथ में बैठी हैं, जबकि दूसरी फोटो में अलग अलग हैं।

एक ट्वीट में कहा जा रहा है कि अगर बीजेपी नहीं होती तो देश में बेहतर स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य सेवाएं होती, कोरोना में लोग लाखों की संख्‍या में मरते नहीं।

लोगों को ऑक्‍सीजन के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़ता। मजदूरों को एक राज्‍य से दूसरे राज्‍य तक पलायन नहीं करना पड़ता।

लोग कह रहे हैं कि बीजेपी कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगा रही है, लेकिन अगर बीजेपी नहीं होती तो देश में सांप्रदायिक दंगे नहीं होते।

कुल मिलाकर ट्विटर पर जमकर भाजपा सरकार के खि‍लाफ ट्रेंड चल रहा है। इसमें कई मजेदार मीम्‍स शेयर किए जा रहे हैं। कुछ वीडि‍यो और कार्टून के जरिए लोग अपनी अपनी बात कह रहे हैं।

आइए जानते हैं कुछ मजेदार मीम्‍स और ट्वीट्स के बारे में।





