भाजपा नेता का दावा, 36,000 मंदिरों को ध्वस्त कर बनाई गई थी मस्जिदें, फिर वापस लेंगे

शुक्रवार, 27 मई 2022 (13:08 IST)
बेंगलुरु। कर्नाटक के पूर्व उपमुख्‍यमंत्री और भाजपा विधायक केएस ईश्वरप्पा ने एक बड़ा बयान देते हुए कहा कि 36,000 मंदिरों को ध्वस्त कर उन पर मस्जिदें बनाई गई थी।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि हम उन्हें कहीं ओर मस्जिद बनाकर नमाज पढ़ने की इजाजत दे सकते हैं लेकिन हमारे मंदिरों पर मस्जिद बनाने की अनुमति नहीं दे सकते। हिंदू कानूनी रूप से सभी 36,000 मंदिरों पर दावा करेंगे। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि देशभर में इन दिनों मंदिर-मस्जिद का मामला गरमाया हुआ है। वाराणसी, मथुरा, आगरा, दिल्ली, मेंगलुरु, अजमेर समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में मस्जिदों के मंदिर होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। अदालतों में याचिकाएं दायर कर पूजा की अनुमति मांगी जा रही है।
 
मंगलुरु के मलाली में जुमा मस्जिद से नीचे मंदिर होने का दावा किया गया है। यहां 21 मई को मस्जिद के नीचे खुदाई के दौरान हिंदू मंदिर जैसा वास्तुशिल्प डिजाइन मिला था। इसके बाद इलाके के हिंदू संगठनों ने दावा किया कि मस्जिद स्थल पर मंदिर के होने की पूरी संभावना है।
 
बेंगलुरु से 120 किमी दूर श्रीरंगपट्टन में टीपू सुल्तान द्वारा बनवाई गई एक मस्जिद पर भी विवाद चल रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि यहां हनुमान मंदिर था। कहा जा रहा है कि यहां हिंदू शिलालेख भी मिले हैं।

