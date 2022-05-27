भाजपा नेता का दावा, 36,000 मंदिरों को ध्वस्त कर बनाई गई थी मस्जिदें, फिर वापस लेंगे

उल्लेखनीय है कि देशभर में इन दिनों मंदिर-मस्जिद का मामला गरमाया हुआ है। वाराणसी, मथुरा, आगरा, दिल्ली, मेंगलुरु, अजमेर समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में मस्जिदों के मंदिर होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। अदालतों में याचिकाएं दायर कर पूजा की अनुमति मांगी जा रही है।
36,000 temples have been destroyed and masjids were built over it. Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. All the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus legally: Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa pic.twitter.com/KWLla052N6— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022