भाजपा ने बताया, मोदी सरकार ने किस तरह महंगाई पर नियंत्रण रखा?

India’s retail inflation (CPI), or महँगाई, stood at just 2.1% in the month of June.



Compare this to the UPA era, when between January 2012 and April 2014, retail inflation was over 9% for a staggering 22 out of 28 months.

To add insult to injury, it even crossed into double… pic.twitter.com/KalkfL8oer