CBSE ने 10वीं के आपत्तिजनक सवालों को हटाया, स्टूडेंट्‍स को मिलेंगे पूरे नंबर, सोनिया गांधी ने लोकसभा में उठाया था मुद्दा

सोमवार, 13 दिसंबर 2021 (14:53 IST)
नई दिल्ली। CBSE ने 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा के इंग्लिश लैंग्वेज एंड लिटरेचर के पेपर में पूछे गए आपत्तिजनक सवाल को हटा दिया है। CBSE की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि 11 दिसंबर को हुए परीक्षा में पूछा गया सवाल हमारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक नहीं था।

इस पर उठ रहे सवालों को कमेटी का पास भेजा गया। कमेटी ने इस सवाल को हटाने और इस पैसेज के लिए सभी छात्रों को पूरा नंबर देने का फैसला लिया।
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने आज लोकसभा में सीबीएसई की परीक्षा में पूछे गए आपत्तिजनक सवालों को तुरंत हटाने की मांग की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा मंत्रालय को तुरंत इसकी समीक्षा करनी चाहिए। सोनिया ने कहा कि शिक्षा मंत्रालय और CBSE को माफीनामा जारी करना चाहिए।
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने शिक्षा मंत्रालय से पाठ्यक्रम में लैंगिक समानता के मानकों की भी समीक्षा करने की मांग की थी। सोनिया गांधी ने कहा था कि सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि ऐसी गलती दोबारा न हो। इससे पहले राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी ने भी ट्वीट कर सरकार पर निशाना साधा था।

