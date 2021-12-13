कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने शिक्षा मंत्रालय से पाठ्यक्रम में लैंगिक समानता के मानकों की भी समीक्षा करने की मांग की थी। सोनिया गांधी ने कहा था कि सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि ऐसी गलती दोबारा न हो। इससे पहले राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी ने भी ट्वीट कर सरकार पर निशाना साधा था।
As the passage in one set of question paper in class X English Exam is not in accordance with guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers, it has been decided to drop the question and award full marks to the students for this passage . pic.twitter.com/IHfoUJSy2O— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 13, 2021