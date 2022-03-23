Zomato ने शुरू की 10 मिनट में डिलिवरी सेवा, सोशल मीडिया पर उठा 'सुरक्षा' का सवाल

Wohoo! Zomato Instant is here to deliver your food in just 10 minutes - without any risks or penalties for the delivery partners.— zomato (@zomato) March 21, 2022
Read more about Zomato Instant here: https://t.co/pbr9ySCJ9Z https://t.co/Q82FgOcks4
@zomato— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 21, 2022
This is a ten minute-long gamble with a gig workers life https://t.co/EAhFr4R2rx pic.twitter.com/aPMnbnp6NC
Please consider the safety of delivery agents- this pressure can be hazardous. I am sure no one has a problem waiting 30 minutes for food delivery, the world won’t end if food not delivered in that time frame, the world won’t be any happier at 10 minute delivery. https://t.co/TnxY1F21zY— Priyanka Chaturvedi