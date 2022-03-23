Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Zomato ने शुरू की 10 मिनट में डिलिवरी सेवा, सोशल मीडिया पर उठा 'सुरक्षा' का सवाल

webdunia
बुधवार, 23 मार्च 2022 (08:20 IST)
नई दिल्ली। खाने-पीने के सामान की ऑनलाइन डिलिवरी सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने वाले मंच जोमैटो द्वारा महज 10 मिनट में ही तत्काल डिलिवरी सेवा शुरू करने की घोषणा को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उसकी जम कर आलोचना हो रही है। जोमैटो को अपने डिलिवरी साझेदारों की सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर स्पष्टीकरण देने को मजबूर होना पड़ा।
 
कंपनी के संस्थापक दीपेंद्र गोयल ने सोमवार को एक ब्लॉगपोस्ट में जानकारी दी थी कि कंपनी की अगले माह से गुरुग्राम में ‘जोमैटो इंस्टेंट’ शुरू करने की योजना है। आलोचनाओं के बीच गोयल ने सोशल मीडिया में स्पष्टीकरण देते हुए कहा कि 10 तथा 30 मिनट दोनों ही प्रकार की डिलिवरी में देरी होने पर कोई जुर्माना नहीं है और समय पर डिलिवरी में कोई इंसेंटिव नहीं मिलेगा।
 
उन्होंने ट्वीट करके कहा कि दस मिनट में डिलिवरी पास के निश्चित स्थानों, लोकप्रिय तथा मानकीकृत मेन्यू के लिए ही है।
 
कांग्रेस से लोकसभा सांसद कार्ति चिदंबरम ने ट्वीट किया, 'यह गलत है। इससे डिलिवरी साझेदारों पर बेवजह का दबाव बनता है, जो कर्मचारी तक नहीं है और जिन्हें न तो फायदा है और न ही कोई सुरक्षा प्राप्त है। उन्हें जोमैटो के साथ मोलतोल की शक्ति भी नहीं है। मैंने संसद में इसे उठाया है और सरकार को भी लिखा है। हम इसे आगे बढ़ाएंगे।'
 
इसी प्रकार से शिव सेना सांसद प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने भी जोमैटो की आलोचना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि किसी को फुड डिलिवरी के लिए आधे घंटे इंतजार करने में कोई समस्या है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

Weather Update: तमिलनाडु और कर्नाटक में हुई वर्षा, जम्मू कश्मीर में हिमपात की संभावना

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos