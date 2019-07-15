कश्मीर में CRPF जवानों ने बच्ची को नदी में डूबने से बचाया, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

सोमवार, 15 जुलाई 2019 (16:05 IST)
सीआरपीएफ के जवान के साहस का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में CRPF के जवान एक बच्ची की जान बचाते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसे देखकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे। 23 सेकंड का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है।

23 सेकंड का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए सीआरपीएफ ने कैप्शन में लिखा- '176 बटैलियन के कॉन्सटेबल एमजी नायडू और कॉन्सटेबल एन उपेंद्र ने 14 साल की बच्ची को नदी में डूबने से बचाया।
बहादुर लोग दो बार नहीं सोचते और कूद जाते हैं। बेजोड़ वीरता और टीम भावना से कश्मीर में एक जान बचाई।इससे पहले भी सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल हो चुके हैं जिसमें जवान आम लोगों की जान बचा चुके हैं और खुद को हीरो साबित किया है।

