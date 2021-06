देश में मानसून की एंट्री, केरल में भारी बारिश

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 3rd June, 2021, against the normal date of 1st June.



Criteria fulfilled to declare the onset of monsoon over Kerala are attached: