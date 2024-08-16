Select Your Language

स्वास्थकर्मियों के साथ हिंसा पर सरकार सख्‍त, 6 घंटे में FIR के आदेश

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 16 अगस्त 2024 (14:29 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कोलकाता में एक प्रशिक्षु महिला चिकित्सक के साथ बलात्कार और हत्या की घटना को लेकर व्यापक पैमाने पर हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा कि ड्यूटी पर तैनात किसी भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी के साथ हिंसा की घटना होने के 6 घंटे के भीतर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएं। संस्थागत एफआईआर दर्ज कराने की जिम्मेदारी संस्थानों के प्रमुखों की होगी।
 
स्वास्थ्य सेवा महानिदेशक (DGHS) डॉ. अतुल गोयल द्वारा जारी कार्यालय ज्ञापन अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) सहित केंद्र सरकार के अस्पतालों के निदेशकों और चिकित्सा अधीक्षकों तथा देश भर के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्यों को जारी किया गया।
 
ज्ञापन में कहा गया है, ड्यूटी के दौरान किसी भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी के खिलाफ किसी भी तरह की हिंसा की स्थिति में, घटना के अधिकतम छह घंटे के भीतर संस्थागत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने की जिम्मेदारी संस्थान के प्रमुख की होगी।
 
हाल में यह देखा गया है कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सकों और अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ हिंसा की घटनाएं आम हो गई हैं। कई स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को ड्यूटी के दौरान शारीरिक हिंसा का सामना करना पड़ता है और कई को धमकी दी जाती है या उन्हें अपशब्द कहे जाते हैं। अधिकतर मामलों में हिंसा मरीज या उनके तीमारदार करते हैं।
