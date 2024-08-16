हाल में यह देखा गया है कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सकों और अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ हिंसा की घटनाएं आम हो गई हैं। कई स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को ड्यूटी के दौरान शारीरिक हिंसा का सामना करना पड़ता है और कई को धमकी दी जाती है या उन्हें अपशब्द कहे जाते हैं। अधिकतर मामलों में हिंसा मरीज या उनके तीमारदार करते हैं।
In the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare