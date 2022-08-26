गुलाम नबी आजाद का इस्तीफा : कांग्रेस में क्यों मचा है हड़कंप, पार्टी छोड़ चुके दिग्गजों ने बताया

पिछले दिनों कांग्रेस से भाजपा में शामिल हुए कुलदीप बिश्नोई ने कहा कि यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि कांग्रेस विनाश की ओर बढ़ रही है। उन्होंने राहुल को अपना ईगो साइड में रखने की सलाह देते हुए कहा कि गुलाम नबी आजाद का भाजपा में स्वागत है। अगर पार्टी कहेगी तो मैं उन्हें भाजपा में शामिल कराने का प्रयास कर सकता हूं।
#WATCH | In reality, this cabal is working within Congress on 'Congress Todo Abhiyan', elbowing out all the well-meaning leaders. This letter speaks loudly of sentiments of thousands of well-meaning Congress workers who are troubled by this 'Darbari' culture: Jaiveer Shergill pic.twitter.com/cs4hUwuYM5— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego....Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party: Kuldeep Bishnoi, BJP leader pic.twitter.com/SoGcwve2bn— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022