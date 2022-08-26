Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

गुलाम नबी आजाद का इस्तीफा : कांग्रेस में क्यों मचा है हड़कंप, पार्टी छोड़ चुके दिग्गजों ने बताया

शुक्रवार, 26 अगस्त 2022 (13:04 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत जोड़ो अभियान से पहले कांग्रेस एक बार फिर बिखरती दिखाई दे रही है। पहले आनंद शर्मा, फिर जयवीर शेरगिल और अब गुलाम नबी आजाद के इस्तीफे से पार्टी को बड़ा झटका लगा है। 
 
सोनिया गांधी को लिखे त्याग पत्र में गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने साफ कहा कि राहुल गांधी के आने से कांग्रेस बर्बाद हुई, सनकी लोग पार्टी चला रहे हैं। एआईसीसी को संचालित कर रहे कुछ लोगों द्वारा नियंत्रित कांग्रेस ने इच्छाशक्ति और क्षमता खो दी है।
 
हाल ही पार्टी छोड़ने वाले जयवीर सिंह शेरगिल ने भी कहा कि कांग्रेस में एक कैबल कांग्रेस तोड़ो अभियान में लगा है। सभी अच्छे नेताओं को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया जा रहा है। आजाद का यह पत्र उन हजारों कार्यकर्ताओं की भावनाओं को बयां कर रहा है जिन्हें इस दरबारी कल्चर से तकलीफ हो रही है।
 
पिछले दिनों कांग्रेस से भाजपा में शामिल हुए कुलदीप बिश्नोई ने कहा कि यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि कांग्रेस विनाश की ओर बढ़ रही है। उन्होंने राहुल को अपना ईगो साइड में रखने की सलाह देते हुए कहा कि गुलाम नबी आजाद का भाजपा में स्वागत है। अगर पार्टी कहेगी तो मैं उन्हें भाजपा में शामिल कराने का प्रयास कर सकता हूं। 
 
पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता अश्विनी कुमार ने कहा कि आजाद का इस्तीफा दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। यह कांग्रेस पार्टी और देश के लोकतंत्र के लिए एक दुखद दिन है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब वरिष्ठ नेता अलग-थलग और अपमानित महसूस करते हैं तो वे पार्टी छोड़ देते हैं।

राहुल गांधी के आने से कांग्रेस बर्बाद हुई, सनकी लोग पार्टी चला रहे, गुलाम नबी आजाद के इस्तीफे से कांग्रेस में हड़कंप

