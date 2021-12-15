Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बड़ी खबर, हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में घायल ग्रुप कैप्टन वरुण सिंह का निधन

webdunia
बुधवार, 15 दिसंबर 2021 (12:50 IST)
चेन्नई। हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल ग्रुप कैप्टन वरुण सिंह का निधन बुधवार को निधन हो गया। उन्हें इसी वर्ष शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया था। उनका बेंगलुरु के अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था।
 
8 दिसंबर को तमिलनाडु के कुन्नुर में हुए हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में CDS बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका समेत 13 लोगों का निधन हो गया था जबकि वरुण सिंह की हालत गंभीर थी। इस दौरान उनके कई ऑपरेशन किए गए। पूरे देश उनकी सलामती के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा था। 
 
ग्रुप कैप्टन वरूण सिंह का मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल से काफी गहरा नाता है। वरूण के पिता रिटायर्ड कर्नल केपी सिंह सेना में थे और अब अपनी पत्नी के साथ भोपाल में ही रहते हैं। हादसे के वक्त वरूण सिंह के पिता केपी सिंह अपने छोटे बेटे कमांडर तनुज सिंह जो नौसेना में है की बेटी का जन्मदिन मनाने मुंबई गए हुए थे। हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश की सूचना मिलते ही मुंबई से ही पूरा परिवार कन्नूर पहुंच गया।

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने उनके निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है।

प्रधानमंत्री ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, 'ग्रुप कैप्टन वरुण सिंह ने गर्व, पराक्रम और अत्यंत पेशेवराना अंदाज में देश की सेवा की। उनके निधन से मुझे अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। देश के लिए उनकी सेवा को कभी भी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है। उनके परिवार और मित्रों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।'
वायु सेना ने ट्वीट किया, 'आईएएफ को यह बताते हुए बेहद दुख हो रहा है कि बहादुर ग्रुप कैप्टन वरुण सिंह, जो आठ दिसंबर 2021 को हुए हेलीकॉप्टर हादसे में घायल हो गए थे ..उनका आज सुबह निधन हो गया। भारतीय वायुसेना गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करती है और शोक संतप्त परिवार के साथ दृढ़ता से खड़ी है।'

ग्रुप कैप्टन वरुणसिंह को इसी साल गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया था। उन्होंने साल 2020 में LCA तेजस एयरक्राफ्ट को आपातकाल की स्थिति में बचाया था। इसी के लिए उन्हें यह सम्मान दिया गया।

