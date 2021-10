केरल में भारी बारिश से कोहराम, झकझोर देगी तबाही की 3 कहानियां...

#KeralaRains #KeralaFloods#Aerial visuals of landslide/flood affected areas in #Kootickal,taken by #IndianNavy helicopters from #INSGaruda under #HQSNC.

The IN Aircrafts were launched to provide drinking water & relief materials,facilitated by Govt of Kerala & @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/JI1dP3bQy9