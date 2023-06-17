नेताजी बोस के प्रति इतिहास निर्दयी रहा, मैं खुश हूं कि पीएम मोदी इसे फिर से जिंदा कर रहे हैं : NSA अजीत डोभाल

अजीत डोभाल ने कहा कि नेताजी अकेले थे, सिर्फ जापान ही था जो उनका समर्थन करता था। डोभाल ने कहा कि सुभाष चंद्र बोस के रहते भारत का विभाजन नहीं होता। जिन्ना ने कहा था कि मैं केवल एक नेता को स्वीकार कर सकता हूं और वह सुभाष चंद्र बोस हैं।
#WATCH | Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) said I will not compromise for anything less than full independence and freedom. He said that he not only wants to free this country from political subjugation but there is a need to change the political, social and cultural mindset of the… pic.twitter.com/2iIQYF993T— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023