Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

नेताजी बोस के प्रति इतिहास निर्दयी रहा, मैं खुश हूं कि पीएम मोदी इसे फिर से जिंदा कर रहे हैं : NSA अजीत डोभाल

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शनिवार, 17 जून 2023 (17:11 IST)
Ajit Doval On Partition: राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (NSA) अजीत डोभाल ने शनिवार को अपनी स्‍पीच में बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण बातें कहीं हैं। डोभाल ने कहा, अगर नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जिंदा होते तो भारत का कभी बंटवारा नहीं होता। उन्‍होंने यह भी कहा कि बोस ही वो एकमात्र नेता थे जिनके पास महात्‍मा गांधी को चुनौती देने का साहस था।

डोभाल ने आगे कहा कि मैं अच्छा या बुरा नहीं कह रहा हूं, लेकिन भारतीय इतिहास और विश्व इतिहास के ऐसे लोगों में बहुत कम समानताएं हैं, जिनमें धारा के खिलाफ बहने का साहस था।
अजीत डोभाल ने कहा कि नेताजी अकेले थे, सिर्फ जापान ही था जो उनका समर्थन करता था। डोभाल ने कहा कि सुभाष चंद्र बोस के रहते भारत का विभाजन नहीं होता। जिन्ना ने कहा था कि मैं केवल एक नेता को स्वीकार कर सकता हूं और वह सुभाष चंद्र बोस हैं।

उन्‍होंने कहा, ‘नेताजी के महान प्रयासों पर कोई संदेह नहीं कर सकता।  महात्मा गांधी भी उनेक प्रशंसक थे। इतिहास नेताजी के प्रति निर्दयी रहा है, मुझे बहुत खुशी है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी इसे फिर से जीवित कर रहे हैं। 
Edited by navin rangiyal

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Realme 11 Pro+ : 200MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी की धमाकेदार सेल, फीचर्स देखकर टूट पड़े ग्राहक

प्रचलित

webdunia

हिन्दी निबंध : झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई

webdunia

Mahatma Gandhi : महात्मा गांधी का जीवन परिचय

webdunia

भारत में बढ़ रही ‘बेवफाई’, डेटिंग ऐप के जरिए 20 लाख लोग कर रहे ‘एक्‍स्‍ट्रा मैरिटल’ अफेयर, महिलाओं को चाहिए रिश्‍तों में नयापन

webdunia

रावण रचित शिव तांडव स्तोत्र

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos