भारत ने किया हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, राजनाथ ने दी बधाई

उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक ऐतिहासिक पल है और इस महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि ने हमारे देश को उन चुनिंदा देशों के समूह में शामिल कर दिया है जिनके पास ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण और उन्नत सैन्य प्रौद्योगिकियों की क्षमता है। सिंह ने रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ), सशस्त्र बलों और उद्योग को इस उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी।
India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations… pic.twitter.com/jZzdTwIF6w— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 17, 2024