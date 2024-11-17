Select Your Language

भारत ने किया हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, राजनाथ ने दी बधाई

हमें फॉलो करें drdo missile testing

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 17 नवंबर 2024 (09:37 IST)
नई दिल्ली। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि भारत ने ओडिशा के तट से दूर डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप से लंबी दूरी की मारक क्षमता वाली हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया है।
 
राजनाथ ने इस मिसाइल के परीक्षण को एक ऐतिहासिक पल करार दिया और कहा कि इससे भारत उन चुनिंदा देशों के समूह में शामिल हो गया है, जिनके पास ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण प्रौद्योगिकियों को विकसित करने की क्षमता है।
 
रक्षा मंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, 'भारत ने ओडिशा के तट पर डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप से लंबी दूरी की मारक क्षमता वाली हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण करके एक बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की है।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक ऐतिहासिक पल है और इस महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि ने हमारे देश को उन चुनिंदा देशों के समूह में शामिल कर दिया है जिनके पास ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण और उन्नत सैन्य प्रौद्योगिकियों की क्षमता है। सिंह ने रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ), सशस्त्र बलों और उद्योग को इस उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी।
