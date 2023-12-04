Select Your Language

तेलंगाना में IAF ट्रेनी विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 2 पायलटों की मौत

, सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023 (11:30 IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना (Indian Air Force) का एक ट्रेनी विमान सोमवार को तेलंगाना में मेडक जिले के रावेल्ली गांव में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस हादसे में दोनों पायलटों की मौत हो गई। 
 
भारतीय वायुसेना के ट्‍वीट के मुताबिक Pilatus PC 7 Mk-II विमान अपनी नियमित प्रशिक्षण उड़ान पर पर था। इसी दौरान विमान तेलंगाना के मेडकल जिले में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।
वायुसेना के मुताबिक दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी का आदेश दिया गया है। वायुसेना ने कहा है कि इस हादसे में किसी भी नागरिक या संपत्ति को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा है। 
 

