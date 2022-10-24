Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

केजरीवाल का दावा, एशिया के 10 में से 8 सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों भारत के, दिल्ली शामिल नहीं

सोमवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2022 (14:08 IST)
नई दिल्ली। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को दावा किया कि एशिया में 10 सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में से आठ भारत से हैं और दिल्ली इस सूची में शामिल नहीं है। उन्होंने हालांकि कहा कि अब भी लंबा सफर तय करना है।
 
एक रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए उन्होंने दावा किया कि कुछ साल पहले दिल्ली को दुनिया के सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में से एक माना जाता था लेकिन अब नहीं।
 
केजरीवाल ने ट्विटर पर एक रिपोर्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'एशिया में 10 प्रदूषित शहरों में से 8 भारत के हैं और दिल्ली इस सूची में शामिल नहीं है। कुछ साल पहले तक दिल्ली दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर था। अब नहीं है।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के लोग कड़ी मेहनत करते हैं। आज, हमने काफी सुधार किया है लेकिन अब भी लंबा सफर तय करना है। हम कड़ी मेहनत करते रहेंगे ताकि हमें दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे शहरों में जगह मिल सकें। हम दिल्ली को दुनिया में सबसे अच्छा शहर बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।
