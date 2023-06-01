Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

कर्नाटक में क्रैश हुआ वायुसेना का ट्रेनी विमान, पायलट सुरक्षित

गुरुवार, 1 जून 2023 (14:24 IST)
Karnataka News : भारतीय वायु सेना का एक किरन प्रशिक्षण विमान कर्नाटक के चामराजनगर जिले के एक गांव में खुले मैदान में गुरुवार को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान में सवार दोनों पायलट दुर्घटना से पहले सुरक्षित तरीके से विमान से कूद गए।
 
प्रशिक्षण विमान ने बेंगलुरु में वायु सेना अड्डे से उड़ान भरी थी और यह सुबह के वक्त भोगापुर गांव में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। तेजपाल और भूमिका को मामूली चोटें आईं हैं। इसमें किसी की जान नहीं गई।
 
वायुसेना के अनुसार पायलट नियमित अभ्यास पर थे और तभी यह दुर्घटना हुई। दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
 
वायु सेना ने ट्वीट किया, 'वायुसेना का किरन प्रशिक्षण विमान कर्नाटक के चामराजनगर के निकट आज दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। वह नियमित प्रशिक्षण उड़ान पर था। चालक दल के दोनों सदस्य सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गए। दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश दिए गए हैं।'
 

