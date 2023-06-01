कर्नाटक में क्रैश हुआ वायुसेना का ट्रेनी विमान, पायलट सुरक्षित

वायु सेना ने ट्वीट किया, 'वायुसेना का किरन प्रशिक्षण विमान कर्नाटक के चामराजनगर के निकट आज दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। वह नियमित प्रशिक्षण उड़ान पर था। चालक दल के दोनों सदस्य सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गए। दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी के आदेश दिए गए हैं।'
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 1, 2023