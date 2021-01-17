लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बीएस राजू का दावा- हमने 70% तक रोकी घुसपैठ, पाक की 'ड्रोन-सुरंग' साजिश पर कही बड़ी बात

Pakistan's desire to send weapons & drugs through drones & tunnels is definitely a challenge. To deal with this, we are using some advance technologies including ground-penetrating radars to detect tunnels: Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps in Srinagar https://t.co/GOBFYQvjYx— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021
When we got to know that terrorists are trapped somewhere, we ask them to surrender especially if they are locals. We call their family members if their identity is established. When all attempts fail, we go ahead and neutralise them: Lt Gen BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps https://t.co/2VRcQHusE9— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021