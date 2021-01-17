Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बीएस राजू का दावा- हमने 70% तक रोकी घुसपैठ, पाक की 'ड्रोन-सुरंग' साजिश पर कही बड़ी बात

webdunia
रविवार, 17 जनवरी 2021 (13:55 IST)
नई दिल्ली। सेना के शीर्ष कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बीएस राजू ने कहा कि ड्रोन और सुरंगों के माध्यम से हथियार और ड्रग्स भेजने की पाकिस्तान की साजिश निश्चित रूप से एक चुनौती है। इससे निपटने के लिए हम सुरंगों का पता लगाने के लिए आधुनिक तकनीकों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं।
 
चिनार कॉर्प्स के जीओसी राजू ने कहा कि इस साल हम पिछले साल की तुलना में सीमा से घुसपैठ को 70% तक कम करने में सक्षम हुए हैं। एलएसी के साथ क्षेत्र के लिए जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने स्थिति के पर्याप्त खुलासे किए हैं। एलओसी पर, हम पूर्ण नियंत्रण में रहते हैं और सभी हालातों के लिए तैयार रहते हैं।
 
जनरल राजू ने कहा कि 2020 में आतंकवादियों की भर्ती काफी हद तक नियंत्रण में थी, खासकर 2018 की तुलना में। घाटी में आतंकवादियों की वर्तमान संख्या 217 है जो पिछले दशक में सबसे कम है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले छह महीनों में आतंकवाद में शामिल होने वाले 17 युवा मुख्यधारा में वापस लौटे हैं। वर्तमान में हम सरकार के साथ एक उपयुक्त आत्मसमर्पण नीति पर काम कर रहे हैं जो निश्चित रूप से सार्थक होगी। 
 
शीर्ष कमांडर ने बताया कि  जब हमें पता चलता कि आतंकवादी कहीं फंस गए हैं, तो हम उन्हें विशेष रूप से स्थानीय होने पर आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए कहते हैं। अगर उनकी पहचान हो जाती है तो हम उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को बुलाते हैं। जब सभी प्रयास विफल हो जाते हैं तो हम उन्हें मारते हैं।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

Coronavirus: आइस्‍‍क्रीम में कोरोना वायरस से चीन में हड़कंप!

प्रचलित

webdunia

फुल गारंटी! क्या आप कल्याण सट्‍टे का नंबर जानना चाहेंगे...

webdunia

आइसक्रीम में मिला कोरोनावायरस, चीन में हड़कंप

webdunia

विदेश नीति पर भिड़े विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर से राहुल गांधी, जमकर चले जुबानी तीर

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos