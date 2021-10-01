Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन 2.0 की शुरुआत की, कहा- सुंदर होंगे शहर

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi arrives to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0, which is designed to make all the cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure' pic.twitter.com/Z3iidNFZAs— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021
India reports 26,727 new #COVID19 cases, 28,246 recoveries & 277 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021
Active cases: 2,75,224
Total cases: 3,37,66,707
Total recoveries: 3,30,43,144
Death toll: 4,48,339
Total vaccination: 89,02,08,007 (64,40,451 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/lFTcgLWgh6