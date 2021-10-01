Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन 2.0 की शुरुआत की, कहा- सुंदर होंगे शहर

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 1 अक्टूबर 2021 (12:25 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पंजाब कांग्रेस संकट, फिर बढ़े कोरोनावायरस के मामले समेत इन खबरों पर 1 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल-पल की जानकारी... 


12:26 PM, 1st Oct
webdunia
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा ‍कि मिशन अमृत के अगले चरण में देश का लक्ष्य है- ‘सीवेज और सेप्टिक मैनेजमेंट बढ़ाना, अपने शहरों को Water secure cities’ बनाना और ये सुनिश्चित करना कि हमारी नदियों में कहीं पर भी कोई गंदा नाला न गिरे।
-2014 में देशवासियों ने भारत को खुले में शौच से मुक्त करने का संकल्प लिया था। 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा शौचालयों के निर्माण के साथ देशवासियों ने ये संकल्प पूरा किया। अब ‘स्वच्छ भारत मिशन-अर्बन 2.0’ का लक्ष्य है Garbage-Free शहर, कचरे के ढेर से पूरी तरह मुक्त शहर बनाना
 

12:24 PM, 1st Oct
-पीएम मोदी ने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन 2.0 की शुरुआत की
-स्वच्छ भारत अभियान और अमृत मिशन की अब तक की यात्रा वाकई हर देशवासी को गर्व से भर देने वाली है।
-इसमें मिशन भी है, मान भी है, मर्यादा भी है, एक देश की महत्वाकांक्षा भी है और मातृभूमि के लिए अप्रतिम प्रेम भी है।
-बाबा साहेब, असमानता दूर करने का बहुत बड़ा माध्यम शहरी विकास को मानते थे।
-बेहतर जीवन की आकांक्षा में गांवों से बहुत से लोग शहरों की तरफ आते हैं।
-हम जानते हैं कि उन्हें रोजगार तो मिल जाता है लेकिन उनका जीवन स्तर गांवों से भी मुश्किल स्थिति में रहता

11:25 AM, 1st Oct
-पीएम मोदी कुछ ही देर में करेंगे स्वच्छता मिशन 2.0 की शुरुआत।
 

10:32 AM, 1st Oct
-पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी आज दिल्ली आएंगे।
-पार्टी आलाकमान को देंगे सिद्धू और हरीश चौधरी के बीच हुई चर्चा की जानकारी।
-गुरुवार को हुई थी सिद्धू और हरीश चौधरी की बातचीत।

10:30 AM, 1st Oct
-24 घंटों में कोरोना संक्रमण के 26,727 नए मामले, 277 मरीजों की मौत 
-कुल मरीजों की संख्या 3 करोड़ 37 लाख 66 हजार 707 पर पहुंची, महामारी से 4 लाख 48 हजार 339 की मौत। 2 लाख 75 हजार 224 एक्टिव मरीज।

10:29 AM, 1st Oct
-आज सिद्धू वापस ले सकते हैं इस्तीफा।
-अमरिंदर सिंह कांग्रेस छोड़ कर सकते हैं नई पार्टी का गठन। कई कांग्रेस नेता संपर्क में।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

फरार आरोपी को पकड़ने आई हरियाणा पुलिस के सिपाही को बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, मौत

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos