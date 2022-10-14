Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

गुरदासपुर में पाकिस्तान से सीमा पार कर आया ड्रोन, बीएसएफ ने मार गिराया (Live Updates)

शुक्रवार, 14 अक्टूबर 2022 (09:19 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पाकिस्तान से सीमा पार कर आए ड्रोन को बीएसएफ ने मार गिराया, मास्को से आए विमान में बम की खबर से हड़कंप, ज्ञानवापी श्रंगार गौरी मामले में शिवलिंग की कार्बन डेटिंग पर फैसले समेत इन खबरों पर शुक्रवार, 14 अक्टूबर को रहेगी सबकी नजर... पल-पल की जानकारी... 
-पंजाब के गुरदासपुर जिले में पाकिस्तान से सीमा पार कर आए ड्रोन को बीएसएफ ने मार गिराया। जांच के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे डीजी।  
-मास्को से दिल्ली आ रहे विमान में बम की सूचना से हड़कंप, IGI हवाई अड्डे पर विमान की जांच।
-ज्ञानवापी श्रंगार गौरी मामले में शिवलिंग की कार्बन डेटिंग पर फैसला।
-चुनाव बांड स्कीम के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई
-उत्तर कोरिया ने फिर छोड़ी बैलेस्टिक मिसाइल, दक्षिण कोरिया से बड़ा तनाव

