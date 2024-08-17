Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

live : कानपुर में बड़ा हादसा, साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

हमें फॉलो करें train accident

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024 (07:32 IST)
live updates : कानपुर में साबरमति एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, कोलकाता के मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुए जघन्य अपराध और अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (IMA) के डॉक्टर आज 24 घंटे की हड़ताल पर है। पल पल की जानकारी...
 

07:50 AM, 17th Aug
रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, साबरमती एक्सप्रेस (वाराणसी से अमदावाद) का इंजन आज सुबह 02:35 बजे कानपुर के पास ट्रैक पर रखी किसी वस्तु से टकराया और पटरी से उतर गया। तीखे प्रहार के निशान पाए गए हैं। साक्ष्य सुरक्षित रखे गए हैं। आईबी और यूपी पुलिस भी इस पर काम कर रही है। यात्रियों या कर्मचारियों को कोई चोट नहीं आई। यात्रियों के लिए अमदावाद की आगे की यात्रा के लिए ट्रेन की व्यवस्था की गई। 

07:43 AM, 17th Aug
वाराणसी से अहमदाबाद जा रही साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे। हादसे में किसी के घायल होने की घबर नहीं। पुलिस का दावा, पटरी से कुछ संदिग्ध सामान मिला।

07:43 AM, 17th Aug
-शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे से रविवार सुबह 6 बजे तक 24 घंटे के लिए देश भर में डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान ओपीडी व मरीजों के ऑपरेशन नहीं होंगे। हालांकि आपातकालीन सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी।
-IMA ने कहा कि डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करना सरकार का दायित्व है।
-फेडरेशन ऑफ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (फोर्डा) के डॉक्टर पिछले 6 दिनों से हड़ताल पर है। इस वजह से मरीजों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Haryana Elections : भाजपा ने हैट्रिक का किया दावा, कांग्रेस को सत्ता में वापसी की आस

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos