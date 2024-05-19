Select Your Language

Live : भाजपा मुख्‍यालय की ओर केजरीवाल का मार्च

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 19 मई 2024 (12:48 IST)
19 may updates : स्वाति मालीवाल पिटाई कांड, दिल्ली में भाजपा दफ्तर की ओर केजरीवाल का कूच, छठे चरण के लिए तेज हुआ चुनाव प्रचार, जम्मू कश्मीर में पूर्व सरपंच की हत्या समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर...


12:48 PM, 19th May
भाजपा मुख्‍यालय की ओर अरविंद केजरीवाल का मार्च। राघव चड्ढा, संजय सिंह, आतिशी, सौरभ भारद्वाज समेत कई दिग्गज नेता साथ।

12:24 PM, 19th May
-आप लोगों के सपनों की पार्टी। हमने गरीब बच्चों को मुफ्त शिक्षा दी। दिल्ली, पंजाब में लोगों का मुफ्‍त इलाज किया। 
-मेरे पीए को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आतिशी, राघव चड्ढा सभी को गिरफ्तार करेंगे।
-आप नेताओं को कैद कर सकते हैं, विचार को नहीं। हम गिरफ्तारी से डरने वाले नहीं।
-1 को गिरफ्तार करेंगे, 100 नए नेता पैदा होंगे।

12:09 PM, 19th May
-अरविंद केजरीवाल का भाजपा पर हमला, PM ने AAP को खत्म करने का इरादा बनाया
-दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने कहा कि पीएम ने आम आदमी पार्टी को खत्म करने और कुचलने का इरादा बनाया।
-ऑपरेशन झाड़ू के तहत पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं को गिरफ्तार किया गया।
-चुनाव के बाद आम आदमी पार्टी के चुनाव सीज करने की तैयारी। पार्टी का दफ्तर खाली कराकर उसे सड़क पर लाया जाएगा।

11:31 AM, 19th May
दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने बताया कि अगली सूचना तक आईटीओ मेट्रो स्टेशन पर प्रवेश/निकास बंद रहेगा। बता दें कि स्वाति मालीवाल से मारपीट मामले में आरोपी पीए बिभव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी के बाद केजरीवाल ने भाजपा के मुख्यालय जाने का ऐलान किया। जिसके चलते ये फैसला लिया गया है।

09:42 AM, 19th May
आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के नेताओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस ने आज भाजपा मुख्यालय के पास दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग पर सुरक्षा कड़ी दी है। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने भी आप नेताओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी जारी की है। 

08:59 AM, 19th May
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आप सांसदों, विधायकों और अन्य नेताओं के साथ 19 मार्च को भाजपा मुख्यालय जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अपने सभी बड़े नेताओं, विधायकों और सांसदों के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे भाजपा मुख्यालय आ रहा हूं। जिसे भी जेल में डालना हो, एक ही बार में डाल दीजिए। 
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आप सोचते हैं कि आप आम आदमी पार्टी के नेताओं को जेल में डालकर उसे कुचल देंगे, आम आदमी पार्टी ऐसे कुचलने वाली नहीं है। आप एक बार कोशिश करिये और देखिए। आम आदमी पार्टी के जितने नेताओं को आप जेल में डालेंगे उससे 100 गुना ज्यादा नेता यह देश पैदा करेगा।

08:58 AM, 19th May
लोकसभा चुनाव के छठे चरण के लिए तेज हुआ चुनाव प्रचार। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज झारखंड और बिहार में 4 चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में 3 जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा की हरियाणा के कैथल, करनाल और फरीदाबार में सभा।

08:54 AM, 19th May
बारामूला में लोकसभा चुनाव से दो दिन पहले आतंकवादियों ने शनिवार रात कश्मीर में 2 स्थानों पर हमले किए। पहला हमला पहलगाम के निकट एक खुले पर्यटक शिविर पर हुआ और दूसरा दक्षिण कश्मीर के हिरपोरा में पूर्व सरपंच पर हुआ। इन हमलों में शोपियां में एक पूर्व सरपंच की मौत हो गई और अनंतनाग में राजस्थान का एक दंपती घायल हो गया।


