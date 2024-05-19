#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with party leaders leaves from the party office in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2024
AAP will hold a protest outside BJP HQ against the arrest of its party leaders. pic.twitter.com/upZ52tNJkP
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 19, 2024
Entry/exit at ITO Metro station will remain closed till further notice.
Traffic Advisory— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 19, 2024
In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your…
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's public programmes in Jharkhand and West Bengal on 19 May 2024.— BJP (@BJP4India) May 18, 2024
Watch live:
https://t.co/OaPd6HRrq3
https://t.co/vpP0MIos7C
https://t.co/lcXkSnOnsV
https://t.co/4XQ2GzrhRl pic.twitter.com/kQbUOUTmgJ
#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 18, 2024