Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : राष्‍ट्रपति बिडेन से आज पीएम मोदी की मुलाकात, क्वाड में चीन पर लगाम कसेंगे 4 बड़े देश

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 24 सितम्बर 2021 (07:31 IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 3 दिवसीय अमेरिकी यात्रा पर है। वे आज राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन से मुलाकात करेंगे। मोदी आज क्वाड सम्मेलन में भी हिस्सा लेंगे। पल-पल की जानकारी...


07:47 AM, 24th Sep
-पीएम मोदी आज क्वाड सम्मेलन में भी हिस्सा लेंगे। 
-क्वाड में भारत, जापान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और अमेरिका चार देश शामिल हैं। यह एक रणनीतिक मंच है जिसका मकसद इंडो-पैसिफिक क्षेत्र में शांति स्थापित करना है।
-बैठक में 4 देश मिलकर इंडो-पैसिफिक क्षेत्र में चीन की दादागिरी कम करने पर चर्चा करेंगे।

07:43 AM, 24th Sep
webdunia
-आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन से मुलाकात करेंगे। इस मुलाकात पर दुनियाभर की नजरें लगी हुई है।
 

07:40 AM, 24th Sep
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की मेजबानी में होने वाली पहली प्रत्यक्ष क्वाड बैठक से पहले यहां अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष स्कॉट मॉरिसन से मुलाकात की। मोदी और मॉरिसन के बीच यह बैठक दोनों नेताओं के फोन पर बातचीत करने के एक सप्ताह बाद हुई।

07:38 AM, 24th Sep
-पीएम मोदी ने जापान के प्रधानमंत्री सुगा से भी मुलाकात की। 
-मुलाकात के बाद ट्वीट में कहा, 'जापान भारत के सबसे मूल्यवान भागीदारों में से एक है। पीएम के साथ मेरी शानदार मुलाकात हुई। वे विभिन्न विषयों पर जो हमारे राष्ट्रों के बीच सहयोग को और बढ़ावा देंगे। एक मजबूत भारत-जापान मित्रता पूरे ग्रह के लिए शुभ संकेत है। 

07:36 AM, 24th Sep
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस से मुलाकात की और भारत व अमेरिका को प्राकृतिक साझेदार करार दिया।
-मोदी ने हैरिस से कहा कि आप विश्व के कई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणास्त्रोत हैं। 
-उन्होंने उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस को भारत की यात्रा पर आमंत्रित भी किया।
-मोदी से मुलाकात में कमला हैरिस ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद में शामिल। 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

पीएम मोदी ने अमेरिकी उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस से की मुलाकात, कहीं बड़ी बात..

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos