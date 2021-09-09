Live Updates : 5 राज्यों की 6 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव की घोषणा, 4 अक्टूबर को मतदान

#WATCH | For the first time, a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lands at the national highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BVVOtCpT0H— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
The first aircraft to land during the demonstration in Rajasthan's Jalore would be C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari & Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inside it: Indian Air Force https://t.co/KslqIr8kdG— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
The decomposed body of 67-year-old Trilochan Singh Wazir (former member of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council) has been found in a flat in Basai Darapur area of West Delhi, says DCP (West) Urvija Goel— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
(Visual from outside the flat where Singh's body has been found) pic.twitter.com/mnmvdiIPJH
India reports 43,263 new #COVID19 cases, 40,567 recoveries & 338 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
Total cases: 3,31,39,981
Active cases: 3,93,614
Total recoveries: 3,23,04,618
Death toll: 4,41,749
Total vaccinations: 71,65,97,428 (86,51,701 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/u9pEV1CyRG
In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Govt suspends mobile internet & SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today pic.twitter.com/EtN0IfZjQd— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021