Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : 5 राज्यों की 6 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव की घोषणा, 4 अक्टूबर को मतदान

webdunia
गुरुवार, 9 सितम्बर 2021 (14:24 IST)
निर्वाचन आयोग ने गुरुवार को 5 राज्यों की 6 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव की तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया। इन सभी सीटों पर मतदान 4 अक्टूबर को होगा।
 
आयोग ने पश्चिम बंगाल, असम, महाराष्ट्र और मध्य प्रदेश की एक-एक और तमिलनाडु की दो राज्यसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए अधिसूचना जारी कर दी। इनमें से पांच सीटें सदस्यों के इस्तीफे से खाली हुई हैं जबकि एक सीट कांग्रेस के राजीव सातव के निधन से खाली हुई है। पल-पल की जानकारी...


02:22 PM, 9th Sep
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत के पैरालम्पिक दल को अपने आवास पर गुरुवार को सुबह के नाश्ते पर बुलाकर सम्मानित किया और खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें अपने हस्ताक्षर वाला एक स्टोल भेंट किया। भारतीय पैरा एथलीट 5 स्वर्ण, 8 रजत और 6 कांस्य समेत 19 पदक जीतकर टोक्यो से लौटे जो अब तक खेलों में भारत का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन है। भारत पदक तालिका में 24वें स्थान पर रहा।

01:02 PM, 9th Sep
webdunia
पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी गुरुवार को जम्मू पहुंचे। यहां से वे माता वैष्णोदैवी के दर्शन के लिए रवाना हुए। 

11:41 AM, 9th Sep
-पाकिस्तान सीमा से सटे हाईवे पर राजनाथ सिंह और नितिन गडकरी ने किया एयरस्ट्रिप का उद्घाटन।
-C-30 J सुपर हरक्यूलिस, सुखोई आदि विमानों की लैंडिंग।  

11:26 AM, 9th Sep
-राजस्थान के बाडमेर में NH-925 पर बनाए गए 'इमर्जेंसी लैंडिंग फील्ड' पर भारतीय वायुसेना के C-130J सुपर हरक्युलिस ट्रांसपोर्ट एयरक्राफ्ट ने लैंड किया। विमान में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी भी सवार थे।
-हाइवे पर एक 'इमर्जेंसी लैंडिंग फील्ड' बनाया गया है जिसपर भारतीय वायुसेना के विमान उतर सकते हैं।

11:18 AM, 9th Sep
दिल्ली में मिला नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता वजीर का शव
दिल्ली में नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता टीएस वजीर का शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। दिल्ली के बसई दारापुर स्थित घर से मिला वजीर का शव।

10:46 AM, 9th Sep
-बाढ़मेर में देश का पहला एयर स्ट्रिप 
-देश में यह पहली बार होगा जब किसी नेशनल हाइवे का इस्तेमाल भारतीय वायुसेना के विमानों की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग के लिए किया जा रहा है।
-32.95 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनी यह हवाई पट्टी 3 किलोमीटर लंबी और 33 मीटर चौड़ी है।
-इस दौरान एसयू-30 एमकेआई, सुपर हरक्यूलिस एंड जगुआर फाइटर विमानों का फ्लाईपास्ट होगा।

10:37 AM, 9th Sep
24 घंटों में कोरोना के 43,263 नए मामले, 338 की मौत
देश में कोरोना मरीजों की रफ्तार लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 43,263 नए मामले सामने आए, 338 की मौत। अब तक कुल 3,31,39,981 लोग कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित, मृतकों की संख्‍या बढ़कर 4,41,749 हुई। 3,93,614 एक्टिव मरीज। 

09:53 AM, 9th Sep
असम में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, नाव दुर्घटना में 82 को बचाया
webdunia
असम के जोरहाट में ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी में हुए नाव हादसे के बाद से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। हादसे के बाद से अब तक 82 व्यक्तियों को बचा लिया गया है, 7 लोग अभी भी लापता हैं, जबकि एक महिला की मौत हो गई है। एनडीआरएफ और एसडीआरएफ की टीमों ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में जुटी।

09:33 AM, 9th Sep
नई तालिबान सरकार के आंतरिक(गृह) मंत्रालय ने अफगानिस्तान में कई दिनों से जारी प्रदर्शनों को समाप्त कराने के लिए शासनादेश जारी किया है। इसके तहत प्रदर्शनकारियों को किसी भी तरह का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पूर्व में अनुमति लेनी होगी। उन्हें प्रदर्शन में लगने वाले नारों और बैनरों के लिए भी पहले ही मंजूरी लेनी होगी।

09:17 AM, 9th Sep
webdunia
-त्रिपुरा में गोमती जिले के उदयपुर शहर में भाजपा और सीपीएम कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच हिंसा, कार्यालय में लगाई आग, दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता घायल।
-गोमती जिले के उदयपुर शहर में सीपीएम यूथ विंग फेडरेशन ने रैली निकाली थी। इस दौरान कुछ भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता वहां से गुजरे जिन पर सीपीआई के लोगों ने हमला कर दिया।

08:31 AM, 9th Sep
webdunia
-हरियाणा के करनाल में किसानों के प्रदर्शन का आज तीसरा दिन।
-एसडीएम पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे हैं किसान।
-किसानों के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए हरियाणा सरकार ने मोबाइल इंटरनेट और SMS सेवाएं निलंबित की।


08:09 AM, 9th Sep
webdunia
-भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज 5 देशों के समूह ब्रिक्स के 13वें शिखर सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता करेंगे।
-इस बैठक में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन, चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग, दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति सिरिल रामाफोसा और ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जायर बोल्सनारो भी शामिल होंगे।
-ब्रिक्स में ब्राजील, रुस, भारत, चीन और दक्षिण अफ़्रीका शामिल हैं।

08:08 AM, 9th Sep
webdunia
-ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की गुरुवार को बाराबंकी में होने वाली जनसभा को नहीं मिली प्रशासन की अनुमति।
-ओवैसी अब केवल पार्टी के 50 कार्यकर्ताओं से अपने पदाधिकारी के घर पर मिल सकेंगे।
-एआईएमआईएम के जिला प्रभारी सज्जाद हुसैन ने बताया कि जिले के कटरा इमामबाड़ा में सभा की अनुमति मांगी गई थी, लेकिन जिला प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से उसको निरस्त कर दिया है।

08:04 AM, 9th Sep
webdunia
-महिला प्रदर्शनकारियों से घबराए तालिबान ने वादा किया कि अफगान सरकार आने वाले दिनों में महिलाओं को भी सरकार में शामिल करेगी।
-तालिबान ने मंगलवार को अफगानिस्तान की अंतरिम सरकार की घोषणा की थी, जिसमें किसी भी महिला को मंत्री के तौर पर शामिल नहीं किया था।
-तालिबान के प्रवक्ता जबिहुल्लाह मुजाहिद ने बीएफएमटीवी न्यूज चैनल से कहा, 'यह सरकार अंतरिम है। शरिया कानूनों के सम्मान के लिए महिलाओं हेतु पद होंगे। यह एक शुरुआत है, लेकिन हम महिलाओं के लिए सीटें तलाशेंगे। वे सरकार का हिस्सा हो सकती हैं। यह दूसरे चरण में होगा।'

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट का दिल्ली सरकार के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई से इंकार

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos