live : 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर मतदान, दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 25 मई 2024 (07:51 IST)
loksabha election 6th phase voting updates : लोकसभा चुनाव में छठें चरण के तहत 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान चल रहा है। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:25 AM, 25th May
-दिल्ली की सभी 7 सीटों पर दिख रहा है वोटिंग का उत्साह।
-दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर संजय अरोरा ने किया मतदान।
-पूर्व भाजपा सांसद और क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने वोट डाला।
-दुष्यंत चौटाला ने किया मतदान।

07:49 AM, 25th May
-केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस. जयशंकर ने कहा, हमने अभी वोट किया है। हम चाहते हैं कि भारी संख्या में आज मतदान हो क्योंकि यह देश के लिए एक बहुत बड़े निर्णय का समय है।
-दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने एक मतदान केंद्र पर अपना वोट डाला।
-चांदनी चौक से भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रवीण खंडेलवाल ने भी किया मतदान।
-लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा उम्मीदवार बांसुरी स्वराज ने कहा कि लोकतांत्रिक हक का आज उपयोग करें और विकसित भारत के लिए वोट करें, सशक्त राष्ट्र के लिए वोट करें।

07:33 AM, 25th May
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट में कहा, लोकसभा चुनाव के छठे चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान के लिए आगे आएं। एक-एक वोट मायने रखता है और आपका वोट भी उतना ही महत्वपूर्ण है! लोकतंत्र तभी फलता-फूलता है और जीवंत दिखता है, जब चुनाव प्रक्रिया में जनता-जनार्दन की बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी होती है। माताओं-बहनों और बेटियों के साथ ही युवा वोटरों से मेरा विशेष आग्रह है कि वे अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करें।

07:28 AM, 25th May
-नई दिल्ली से भाजपा प्रत्याशी बांसुरी स्वराज ने डाला वोट।
-ईस्ट दिल्ली से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हर्ष मल्होत्रा ने भी किया मतदान।
-हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने डाला वोट।
-केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी भी अपनी पत्नी के साथ वोट डालने पहुंचे।
-बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने की अच्छी सरकार के लिए वोट डालने की अपील।

07:24 AM, 25th May
-राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश की 14, हरियाणा की सभी 10, बिहार और पश्चिम बंगाल की 8-8, ओडिशा की 6, झारखंड की 4 और जम्मू-कश्मीर की एक सीट पर हो रहा है मतदान। ओडिशा की 42 विधानसभा सीट पर भी मतदान जारी।
-छठे चरण में केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, मनोहर लाल खट्टर, पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ्ती, मेनका गांधी, मनोज तिवारी, बांसुरी स्वराज, कन्हैया कुमार, नवीन जिंदल, राव इंद्रजीत सिंह और अभिजीत गंगोपाध्याय की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर। 
-इस चरण में 11.13 करोड़ से अधिक लोग मतदान के पात्र हैं। इनमें 5.84 करोड़ पुरुष, 5.29 करोड़ महिलाएं और 5,120 ‘तृतीय लिंगी’ मतदाता शामिल हैं।
 
 



