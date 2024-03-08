Select Your Language

महाशिवरात्रि पर शिव मंदिरों में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, 300 साल बाद अद्भुत संयोग

mahakal on mahashivratri

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 8 मार्च 2024 (07:53 IST)
Mahashivratri 2024 : महाशिवरात्री पर देशभर के शिव मंदिरों में सुबह से ही भारी भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। महाकालेश्वर, त्र्यंबकेश्वर से लेकर काशी विश्वनाथ तक सभी शिव मंदिरों में दर्शन पूजन के लिए भक्तों की लंबी लंबी कतारें दिखाई दे रही है।

Mahashivratri 2024 : महाशिवरात्रि पर्व पर पढ़ें विशेष सामग्री
उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर में बाबा महाकाल को दूल्हे की तरह सजाया गया है। मंदिर परिसर को रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से सजाया गया है। सुबह भगवान महाकाल की भस्म आरती हुई। यहां भक्तों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है।
 
महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु महाराष्‍ट्र के नासिक स्थित त्र्यंबकेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे। वाराणसी स्थित श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ है।
 
ओडिशा के सुप्रसिद्ध रेत कलाकार सुदर्शन पटनायक ने पुरी में 500 शिवलिंग से भगवान शिव की रेत से कलाकृति बनाई।

300 साल बाद अद्भुत संयोग : महाशिवरात्रि पर इस बार महासंयोग बन रहा है। इस दुर्लभ संयोग में शिवलिंग की पूजा करने से पूजा का दोगुना फल प्राप्त होगा। वहीं व्रत रखने से चौगुना फल प्राप्त होगा। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार इस बार 300 साल बाद महाशिवरात्रि पर महासंयोग बन रहा है।
 
महाशिवरात्रि पर दुर्लभ योग संयोग:-
1. त्रयोदशी यानी प्रदोष व्रत के साथ चतुर्दशी का संयोग। यानी त्रयोदशी के व्रत का फल भी मिलेगा।
 
2. शुक्रवार होने के कारण शु्र प्रदोष के व्रत का फल भी मिलेगा और माता लक्ष्मी की कृपा भी प्राप्त होगी।
 
3. चतुर्दशी पर महाशिवरात्रि होने कर महाशिवरात्रि व्रत का फल भी मिलेगा। 
 
महाशिवरात्रि यानी चतुर्दशक्ष और प्रदोष का दिन भगवान शिव को अति प्रिय हैं वहीं शुक्रवार का दिन मां लक्ष्मी और माता संतोषी का दिन है। दोनों की ही कृपा प्राप्त होगी। इन तीनों व्रत के फलस्वरूप आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी होगी है।
