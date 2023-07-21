Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रो पड़ीं भाजपा सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी, बंगाल में मणिपुर की तरह महिलाओं से बर्ताव

हमें फॉलो करें locket chatterjee
शुक्रवार, 21 जुलाई 2023 (16:06 IST)
West Bengal News : पश्चिम बंगाल में मणिपुर जैसी घटना सामने आई है। यहां पंचायत चुनाव में वोटिंग के दौरान एक महिला को निर्वस्त्र कर इलाके में घुमाया गया। इस घटना के बाद भाजपा ने ममता सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला है। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान भाजपा सांसद लॉकेट चटर्जी रो पड़ीं।
 
चटर्जी ने कहा कि पश्चिम बंगाल में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अत्याचार की घटनाओं का जिक्र कर रही थीं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके राज्य में भी महिलाओं से इस तरह का बर्ताव किया गया। ये बहुत दुखद है कि बंगाल में ऐसी घटना हो रही है और कुछ नहीं किया जा रहा है।
 
बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुकांत मजुमदार ने ट्वीट कर कहा ‍कि दीदी, अब हावड़ा की घटना से पश्चिम बंगाल शर्मसार हुआ है। पंचायत चुनाव लड़ने वाली महिला प्रत्याशी को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाया गया। क्या इस पर आपका दिल टूट गया है? क्या आप इस पर आक्रोश जताएंगे और अपनी पार्टी के गुंडों पर कुछ कार्रवाई करेंगे? या यह आक्रोश चयनात्मक है?
 
मजूमदार ने एक स्क्रीनशॉट भी शेयर किया है जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि यह घटना 8 जुलाई को पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान हावड़ा के पांचला की है। प्रत्याशी का आरोप है कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने उसे निर्वस्त्र कर पूरे गांव में घुमाया।
 
भाजपा आईटीसेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हावड़ा के डोमजूर में भाजपा की एक महिला उम्मीदवार ने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई। इसमें कहा गया कि 11 जुलाई 2023 को मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर टीएमसी उम्मीदवार और उनके एजेंटों द्वारा उनके साथ छेड़छाड़ और मारपीट की गई। ममता बनर्जी की पुलिस ने अभी भी एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की है। बंगाल में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध के ये अलग-अलग मामले नहीं हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

