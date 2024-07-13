मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, बढ़ाई जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल की शक्तियां

इससे पुलिस और सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था से संबंधित मामलों में उपराज्यपाल को अधिक अधिकार मिल जाएंगे और उपराज्यपाल का दायरा और बढ़ जाएगा। इससे उपराज्यपाल को उन सभी मामलों में अधिकार मिलेगे जिसमें वित्त विभाग की पूर्व सहमति की आवश्यकता होती है।
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act to give more power to the Lieutenant Governor.— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024
The MHA notifies the amended Rules under Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 inserting new Sections giving more power to the LG.