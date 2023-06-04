सिब्बल का सवाल, एक साथ इतने बड़े मंत्रालय कैसे संभाल रहे हैं अश्विनी वैष्णव

Ashwani Vaishnav— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 4, 2023
Minister for IT and Electronics
Minister for Railways
No Railway Budget
No Accountability
One minister cannot deal with such large ministries
Bullet Trains
Vande Bharat
Serve the extraordinary
Let down the ordinary!
Recipe for disaster !
केंद्र में संप्रग की पहली और दूसरी सरकार में मंत्री रहे सिब्बल पिछले साल मई में कांग्रेस से अलग हो गए थे। वह सपा के समर्थन से राज्यसभा के निर्दलीय सदस्य के रूप में निर्वाचित हुए थे।
Tragedies— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 4, 2023
Total derailments ;
257(2017-18)
526(2018-19)
399(2019-20)..
Reasons(CAG) :
1)Maintenance of track(167)
2)Deviation of track parameters(149)
3)Bad driving(144)
For the 1 lakh cr. allocated2017-22) for Safety
Railways failed to deposit even 5000 cr each year !